A TEACHER'S DIARY : HM maiden trip to class

By Mwalimu Andrew

For those of you with good memory, our performance in last year’s KCPE was very good, even though some enemies of development still refused to see the positives. We may have had a mean score of 184.9, but for the first time in the history of Mwisho wa Lami Primary School, we had a student scoring above 300 marks; 309 marks to be exact! That was no mean feat.

News that we had a student with such high marks spread far and wide, and before long out school was the talk of the county and beyond. And my name was also on everyone’s lips as the chief architect of such great performance.

The best candidate, Klindon, may have repeated Class 8, or even studied in another school for Class Eight and only came to sit exams in our school, but that was beside the point. Another school could not claim to have transformed a pupil in one year – we had worked on the boy for seven good years.

By the time schools were opening, we were receiving many pupils from other schools who wanted to come and complete their Class Eight in our school. We accepted them. The new parents would help us with payment since they were ready to pay whatever we asked for – for they knew that success does not come cheap.

Everyone was happy – except Bensouda. While I was celebrated by every reasonable person for engineering such unprecedented results, Bensouda was on my case accusing me of being a failure. She disowned last year’s KCPE class saying that was my class.

“This year’s class will be my proper class as it will have the pupils I moulded right from Class 6,” she declared. “Check everywhere I have been, I have never posted a mean score of below 230 marks. Tighten your belts, for this year will be tough.” We all were prepared for a busy year with the candidates.

This, unfortunately was the last we heard from her regarding performance. Until last week when Bensouda realised that KCPE was around the corner. Having been castigated for poor performance last year, I had taken a back seat, and did not want to be in charge of Class 8. I let teachers do what they wanted. And they did want they wanted.

My experience with teachers like Kuya, Saphire, Sella and Nzomo tells me that had I been their high achool principal, I would have written one statement on their leaving certificates: Can only work under strict supervision, preferably by police. That was true, for the whole year, the quartet went to class whenever they felt like.

HIGH GOAL

After being quiet for almost the whole year, Bensouda woke up from her deep slumber, and called for a special staff meeting of all Class Eight teachers. I was keen to avoid the meeting and I tried to come up with an excuse but Bensouda would hear none of it. Even when I reminded her that I do not teach Class Eight.

“You are the deputy and in charge of academics remember,” she wrote back.

It was last Monday afternoon and there was Kuya, Sella, Nzomo, Lena and Madam Ruth. I joined them later after and were eager to know what the agenda of the meeting was.

“Let us wait for boss to come, I told them.” Bensouda arrived shortly after.

“How are we preparing for KCPE this year,” she asked. “Hope we are still aiming at 240 marks mean score and above, aren’t we?” No one was willing to answer. I had to answer: “240 may be high but we are working on it and I assure you we will do better than last year,” I said.