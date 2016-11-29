A TEACHER'S DIARY : House ready for Christmas

By Mwalimu Andrew

When I started talking about holding a Mwisho wa Lami summit on my house, I was not very serious. It was actually advice I had picked from my brother Pius.

“The government holds very successful summits when they have a challenge and even in our office, when we are having a problem, we usually hold a deep dive or boot camp,” he told me. Although I did not understand what the two words meant, they sounded very good and strategic.

“How do you conduct one?” I eagerly asked him.

“Very simple,” he said. “Just create a forum where people can talk of how to resolve the problem at hand. It is very easy.”

I inquired from a team of close advisers that included Nyayo, Saphire, Rasto and Alphayo and they considered it a good idea. “Maisha ni harambee,” said Rasto. “Wewe tuite tutakuja kukusaidia.”

Saphire had a different reason for wanting to attend. “I have also been planning to build my semi-permanent house for over 10 years but I have not managed,” he told me. “I will be able to pick ideas on how to proceed.”

I nodded, although deep down, I knew that given his camaraderie with alcohol, he will never successfully construct anything in life, even a kennel! I told two other people about the Summit but the thing took a life of its own when I mentioned it to Apostle Elkana, The Revered Spiritual Superintendent of THOAG (The Holiest of All Ghosts) Tabernacle Assembly. The Apostle was very excited, although I guess for different reasons.

“This is a very good idea,” he said. “Especially because you have decided to include God in your plans.” He went on: “Had you started with God the first time, I can assure you hii nyumba ingeisha kitambo sana.”

Before long, The Apostle was telling everyone whom he met that there would be prayers for my house on Friday 25th. He even announced it in church last Sunday, and invited everyone to come to my place for prayers. I only got to know about it when I started receiving congratulations from various people who go to THOAG.

“That’s very good news,” said Anindo, Nyayo’s wife and the current church choir master. Everyone calls her Choir Master so why should I call her Mistress? “Hata tungekuwa sisi tungeingia hiyo nyumba, nyumba ishaisha.”

I knew it was not house opening but clearly, Anindo didn’t get it. I did not correct her because that would have meant that I speak to her for long, and that would put me in trouble with her husband Nyayo. Nyayo never likes her talking to another man for long.

On Wednesday evening, Apostle Elkana visited me to know the progress of the planning. I told him that I had invited and expected around 10 people.

“Dre wacha mchezo,” he said. “You are a popular person in this region, usiniaibishe na chakula ya watu kumi,” he said. I had not even planned to prepare any food. He called my wife and instructed her to prepare some food. Once Elkana told her the number of guests, she asked for Sh7,000.

“Kwani wewe unafikiria pesa inaokotwa?” I asked her.

“What is Sh7,000?” asked Apostle Elkana. “You will gain much more than the Sh7,000 in Jesus name.”