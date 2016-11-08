A TEACHER'S DIARY : How corrupt Tito conned me

By Mwalimu Andrew

I wish to tell you that there are many other thieves out there that are not known, but whose thieving has much more devastating effects on people’s lives. Like Tito, the sole proprietor of Busy Bee Academy.

I can tell you for free that if there is one person that should occupy the prison spaces left vacant after the President ordered the release of petty offenders recently, Tito is one of them. Tito took away money from one individual – yours truly. Tito’s thieving tendency is something we should have noted long ago, and acted.

A few years ago, when he was an untrained teacher, we all knew that he did not deserve to be a teacher. Having garnered a strong D+ at Mwisho wa Lami secondary, we did not think that he was qualified to share a parade with intellectuals like myself. But as we would later learn, he had parted with something to Juma, the then HM, to inorder to get a job.

Tito’s troubles began when Bensouda landed. Long before Bensouda reported, it had been know that Tito was having an affair with Sandra, one of the candidates. No sooner had Bensouda arrived than Tito’s ways were discovered, and he left school with a few weeks, and married Sandra.

GOOD MONEY

He used the money he earned for the elections to set up Busy Bee Academy, a school he uses to do many things. Currently, he is the main supplier of books and other items to several schools in Mwisho wa Lami and beyond. He is now a much sought-after man by most school heads, as he is known to “treat” school heads well.

So when I had this idea of KCPE tuition, this was the man I knew would help make the matter a reality. Of course, I had heard stories of him not paying his teachers and his boda boda staff, but if I wanted to my idea to work, this was the best person.

And I was not wrong, for once I shared the idea with Tito, he swung into action. He made a classroom available with all the relevant teaching materials, made fliers that he distributed, and made himself and Sandra available to handle all the logistics. I only came in to teach, and once he had attended to two of my classes, Tito became an expert of revision, and started handling the extra classes.

We were making good money – everyone could see that. Classes were full and parents were passing by Tito’s office before bringing their children to class. They weren’t passing there to read the Bible, they were paying! Knowing how I am weak with money, I decided not to pester Tito with the money, I wanted them to give my share as a lumpsum at the end of the exercise. I had already engaged the hardware owner and once I got the money I would go pay for some materials and continue with my house building journey.

But signs of trouble started on prayer day. Despite the fact that I was behind the idea, and even invited Apostle Elkana, The Revered Spiritual Superintendent of THOAG (The Holiest of All Ghosts) Tabernacle Assembly, we disagreed at the time of payment. I had to pay the Apostle from my pocket. Tito claimed to have spent all the money on food. On asking him for my full payment, he requested that we speak last Monday. At around 6pm, I received an SMS. It was from M-Pesa and I was excited. To my shock, Tito had sent me Sh450

When I went to see him, he took me through his books of accounts. It was clear he had underreported the collections.