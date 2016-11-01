A TEACHER'S DIARY : I can’t wait for my next birthday

By Mwalimu Andrew

Fiolina continues to mesmerise me. Apart from being the voice of reason that steers me back to the straight and narrow path whenever I stray, she has also been a good and wise wife at home: cooking, washing and keeping our house clean.

That is why during her birthday in March, I mesmerised her with great gifts. I bought her two new handkerchiefs and new slippers. In revenge, she has continued to be a great wife while I have become the envy of all men. Fiolina did something else:

she brought me breakfast in the bedroom: strong tea and fried eggs. She then smiled at me before leaving for school. I arrived to find an envelope on the table addressed to me. I opened it and found a note from the laugh of my life. It read:

My deer hurby, Happy Bathday. My massage to you today is that you are a great man who has principals. I wish you success and good lack this year. May you stay young at hut and may you leave to blow up a thousand candles. Happy Bathday my laugh.

I had forgotten that it was my birthday. In Mwisho wa Lami, where I was born and will be buried, birthdays mean nothing; and that is why I have never done anything on this day.

I was really touched when I read this and was happy to have Fiolina in my life. It was the first time I had ever received a birthday message. I am quite sure I was the first man in Mwisho wa Lami to receive one.

It was around 2 pm when I arrived home and Fiolina was not around. Being tired, I decided to take an afternoon nap as I waited for her.

When Fiolina arrived, she was carrying a green paper bag, the one with the 2016 calendar that we have been re-using since May.

“Hi sweetie,” she greeted me and moved to hug me. I did not know how to answer and also did not know how to hug her back. Deep inside I wondered who had been teaching her such new things. Could it be Kwame?

I found that the table had been laid but the contents were covered with a leso.

“It’s your birthday, please open,” said Fiolina. I lifted the leso and was pleasantly surprised to find a jug of juice and three scones. In case you did not know, the way to my heart is always through juice.

“Wow,” I exclaimed, as I could not believe that the entire jug of juice was mine and mine alone. She poured some of the juice in a glass and I started drinking it while munching the scones.

“I knew you will like it,” she said, smiling. After my third glass she went to the bedroom and emerged hiding something behind her back.

“Close your eyes,” she ordered, and I obeyed. She then placed something in my hands. I opened my eyes to find a gift wrapped in old newspapers.

“Open it,” she said. I unwrapped it slowly so as not to damage it. I was happy when I saw the contents: a green vest made from netting, and red socks. To say I was happy would be an understatement. I was thrilled.

As you know, all my T-shirts were torn and having missed out on the IEBC T-shirts during the elections, I did not have something presentable to wear inside my green Kaunda suits. The new green vest would match with my suits very well.

“Thank you so much,” I said. She then walked to the bedroom as I drank the fourth glass of juice. Immediately, I received two SMSes. The first one informed me that I had received Sh90 airtime while the next was from Fiolina. It read: The credit note is from me. Happy Bathday Sweethut!