A TEACHER'S DIARY : Long holidays need to end!

By Mwalimu Andrew

Like many teachers, I was among those who complained that last August Holidays were the shortest in the history of mankind, and that the Minister for Education, Dr Fred Matiang’i, aka Magufuli, had made a big mistake by not giving us enough rest.

Indeed, no sooner had we closed schools than we had to open. The only solace was that we would have a very short third term, followed by a very long December holiday to look forward to.

“Mara hii tutapumzika kweli,” said Saphire at the time. This was quite strange, as Saphire is always resting, school day or holiday; weekday or weekend. In fact, I can’t remember any week that Saphire ever came to school for five days. Even when he was on Teaching Practice, the story we hear is that the supervisor missed him twice, and it is still not clear how a positive report was presented to Machakos TTC, enabling him to complete college and become a teacher.

When third term opened, he started a countdown to closing day which he wrote on the staffroom notice board, and he updated it as regularly as he came to school, which was not very regularly.

Following the tightening of rules of KCPE and KCSE invigilation, I refused to apply to become an invigilator. While I am a very strict person, and the whole world knows, I was not too sure that Matiangi’s strictness would reach the level I wanted it to be.

So immediately after KCPE, which I helped Bensouda to administer, I went home to start the long holiday. My sister Yunia, despite the fact that she is not on talking terms with Fiolina, the laugh of my life, decided to drop her son Bedford and daughter Electina to stay with us. My wife’s brother, Tocla, also deposited his three children with us.

I wanted to inspire the boys to work hard in school and also build a house like mine when they grow up. I, however, suspected that none of them would ever be as successful, and that, when complete, my house would remain the largest, most spacious, best designed in Mwisho wa Lami and its environs for years.

We were done with arranging the bricks within two days. And week one of vacation was not even done. For the next few days, after doing one odd, but useless work at home, we would, together with other like-minded teachers, congregate at Hitler’s.

Although Hitler usually opens his doors from 3 pm, during school holidays he always opens up early, from 10 am to serve the idle but thirsty throats from the Ministry of Education. The first week was good as there was still some money in the pocket. But by last week, there was nothing.

Hitler gave us drinks on credit for the first weeks, but by last week, he had become wiser, and insisted that we give him something to hold onto as collateral. Saphire, who had bought a cheap phone last end month, gave it, while Kwame handed over his bicycle. I did not give anything, not because I did not want but given the full clan in my house, it was impossible to get out with anything valuable.

I tried staying at home the next two days but there was lots of drama and trouble. As usual, Fiolina had got a helping hand, and once again, there was no difference between the kids around and myself: we were all being ordered left, right and centre. The only difference was that while they were just ordered, for me, toxic words accompanied the ordering.

There was a day, I had to fork out Sh150 to treat one of the children.

“Mimi hapa nikiwa mgonjwa haujali, watoto wa wengine na kukunywa ndio unajua.” Fiolina was telling me all this before the entire clan knowing very well that I could not respond.