A TEACHER'S DIARY : Road trip with bensouda

By Mwalimu Andrew

Some three weeks ago, Skastina Majani, the female headmaster of our school popularly known as Bensouda, asked me to join her on a visit to our county headquarters, on what she called a road trip.

We both happened to be going there for different reasons on the same day and she wondered if I could join her in her car for her to drive us.

There was no way I was going to turn down such a golden offer – a once in a lifetime opportunity that had presented itself.

“I can drive to town,” she had said. “All I need is company for confidence.” And you will agree that in the whole of Mwisho wa Lami, she could not get better company than mine. The moment we agreed that we will make the road trip, I became very excited. So much that every time I thought about it, I could not think!

The day before the road trip, I could not sleep. I kept fidgeting in bed, moving from side to side, wondering what would happen the next day. “Would she drive well, would we reach, what would we do once in town, what time would we return? What plans did she have for me?”

I only managed to catch some sleep when Fiolina, the laugh of my life asked me: “Are you ok? You have been turning the whole night?” Aware that I was under close observation, I dozed off. It was 4 am.

I was up two hours later, and did not even wait for breakfast. I quickly took the jerrican for carrying kerosene and left.

“You are leaving so early?” wondered Fiolina. “Msamaria Mwema leaves at 7.30,” she reminded me but I told her that I had other travel arrangements without elaborating, and stepped out into the cold. Interestingly, I was not feeling cold. The thought of meeting Bensouda that morning made me feel warm – very warm.

Rough start

I knocked on Bensouda’s door at 7.21a.m. She had not woken up. “Oh, you are already here Dre?” she said as she came to open the door. She was in a free flowing old extra-large t-shirt. Only. If there was any cold remaining in my body, it disappeared instantly.

“Make yourself comfortable Dre,” she told me as she went to the bathroom. “Hapa ni kama kwako you know where everything is.” My eyes had already spotted the juice, and I took a glass and some water. I was on the third glass when she returned.

It was going be a long journey and it was not wise for me to travel on an empty stomach. It was a round 8.14am when we left the house.

Bensouda struggled getting the car out of the parking but eventually did. And we set off for town.

Bensouda was already a great driver. She was overtaking everything and everyone on the road – except boda boda riders and other cars that were passing us! Whenever she saw an oncoming car she trembled.

But I was not prepared for her reaction when she saw a lorry approaching. The lorry switched on its lights and hooted so loudly that Bensouda was completely destabilised that she veered off from the road and hit a few holes and the car stopped.

She was sweating profusely. It took another 20 minutes to start the car. After several recitations of “Start, clutch, weka gear, toa handbrake, kanyaga mafuta…” she finally started.

We hit the road – but this time Bensouda drove slower, much slower. She was still in shock. It was a few minutes to 11 and we were approaching town, moving quite well. As she always does when upset, Bensouda was not talking.