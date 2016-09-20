A TEACHER'S DIARY : Staffroom clash over Fiolina

As you are aware, we had planned to drive to our county headquarters last Monday. However, in its political wisdom, the government declared Monday a holiday.

If they had thought that would have stopped us from proceeding with the road trip, they were wrong. It actually enabled us to do a test drive before doing the road trip on Tuesday.

It was so exciting a trip that I need to fully recover from the excitement to be able to logically narrate what transpired. For today, let us talk about Fiolina, the laugh of my life.

The last time you checked, Fiolina was domiciled at her home and her people were demanding that we re-open dowry negotiations on account of her improved academic status. It is a demand we turned down forthrightly and we had the audacity to walk out in protest – something unheard of in modern times. Fiolina’s growth was initiated by yours truly and funded by I myself personally, individually.

I knew very well that sooner rather than later, she would come looking for me. And it did not take long. A day before school opened, I received an SMS from her:

“High deer, how is everything. I have mirssed you!” I had also missed her and was eager to respond immediately but decided against it. I needed her to know that I could do without her – but she could not do without me. An hour later, she sent me another message. “Deer, did you read my massage?” I gave it another hour before finally responding and told her that I was ok, just taking life as it came.

“Kesho sa kutakuwaje, mambo ya Teaching Practice?” I told her that that was too serious a matter to be discussed on phone. Within a few hours, Fiolina was back. I was at Hitler’s when she arrived. On any other day, she would have been mad at me if I returned from Hitler’s late at night.

Not that day. I got back home to get supper ready. She had come with a hen from her place which she had prepared with ugali. Before I took supper, warm water was waiting for me in the bathroom.

So that morning when I left for school, I promised to get her a school where she would do her TP. That was what I promised to do. What I did was quite different. I made no effort to look for a school. Given how her people had treated her, and how men generally we relooking at her following change of stature, it was too dangerous and risky to let Fiolina far from my eye sight. I knew if I asked her to come to Mwisho wa Lami for TP she would refuse, but I had the perfect plan that would make her accept to do her TP at Mwisho wa Lami.

By Tuesday the second week, she hadn’t found a school. And it was getting late. I asked her if she could consider coming to Mwisho wa Lami. She at first refused, then added. “Aidhuru, tushachelewa,” she accepted to start the next day. I told her that I needed to convince Bensouda. That was not a hurdle, and she reported on Thursday.

I placed her under Mrs Atika. Mrs Atika referred her to Kuya.

As acting Academic Master, Kuya had an office some distance from the staffroom, which he had christened Academic Square. He rarely used it but with the arrival of Fiolina, he started using it frequently. In fact, whenever he was not in class, he was to be found in the Academic Square. Fiolina as well. The two would only come to the staffroom for tea and lunch, but the rest of the time they were in his office.

I ignored it at first but by the second week I could not ignore it anymore. Last Friday, after parade, I saw them head to the Academic Square, but what surprised me was seeing them close the door behind them. Half an hour later, and none of them had left the room. Something urged me to confront them but something told me to ignore it. By 10am I could not hold it anymore. I stealthily walked there and quickly pushed the door open.

“What is happening here?” I loudly asked. Fiolina was seated, writing something with Kuya behind her, showing her something.

“What do you think is happening here, Dre?” Kuya confronted me. “We are just preparing lesson plans.” “Why would you need to close the door?” I asked. “What is so private about lessons plans?”