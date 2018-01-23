A TEACHER'S DIARY: We finally hired ‘finest’ brains

By Mwalimu Andrew

Those of you who have been following happenings at this internationally-recognised Mwisho wa Lami Primary School, will remember that in second term, last year, the unthinkable happened: we came to the knowledge that five members of our teaching staff were at different stages of pregnancy.

In short, all women except Bensouda were expectant. At the time, Mrs Atika and Lena were in their second trimesters. Madam Ruth and Sella announced they were just a few weeks pregnant while Nzomo, not wishing to be left behind pushed Mr Kuya, who has been her acting boyfriend for some time now, to do the obvious. Which he did!

It was not a coincidence. Part of the planning of the pregnancies was done through Husbands of Mwisho wa Lami School Teachers; an organisation bringing together husbands of the lady teachers in our school through a chama!

And that was not all. A few weeks later, it came to the attention of everybody that Fiolina, was also pregnant. I didn’t not know what to do and when I discussed it with Bensouda, she said that we would cross the bridge when we get there.

Mid last term, Mrs Atika was the first to proceed on maternity leave after delivering a baby boy. She had not been in school for at least two months – excluding August Holidays. She was followed by Lena, who, although had been coming to school, had not stepped in class for some time. She would only come to school to walk around and take chicken and chapati on Terrific Tuesdays and Thirsty Thursdays.

At the same time, Sella and Ruth were having all manner of excuses. They would not be able to come to school early or late and only appeared in school for a few hours, with Madam Ruth only reporting to submit a sick sheet that directed total bedrest but interestingly, she would be found in her shop selling and carrying heavy stuff to give to customers. “The problem is not work,” she told me one day. “The baby I am carrying just doesn’t like Bensouda. Anytime I get to school and see Bensouda, I start vomiting.” She claimed that she would be fine as soon as she left school. Things were different for Nzomo. For some reasons, her pregnancy sent her to class. She did not even sit in the staffroom and would move from class to class. “I think I am carrying a professor,” she said. “I am always unsettled before I enter class!” Luckily for us, last term was very short. And no sooner had it began that we were already closing in preparation for KCPE. As such, we did not feel the absence of the four teachers. Over the holidays, on the day Fiolina was downloading her file, Madam Ruth’s file was also preparing to be downloaded – and it arrived on Christmas Day.

This made Fiolina jealous, as her wish had been that our baby arrives on Christmas Day. Besides yours truly who was on maternity leave for men, we started the new term with three teachers on maternity leave. I came back the other week but due to the challenges we were having involving the transfer of the HM, it did occur to me that we had a staffing crisis.