APPRENTICE TIPS : You can conquer the social media

By Julius Bulili

It is crucial for the business to be present on social media networks because this leads to better business credibility and improved brand recall in the minds of targeted customer slices. Based on this annotation, businesses need to get social media right.

Nonetheless, businesses consistently failed to notice that, a Like/Following social media Wall does not lead to advocacy or engagement. Consumers are inconsistent-minded, have lots of choices, constantlyunfocussed, and unless your restaurant cooks the best creamy pasta in the world, chances of them liking your Facebook or twitter posts in big numbers are low.

Be so good that people can be happy with you and continually will recommendyou, and obviously, they will keep coming back to you! This is really the easiest way to get more likes on social pages while also steadily growing your customer base.

Honestly, it is a grave blunder to get too engrossedin the ‘Like’ Game. Just a quick one…!As a business owner, how many companies, in your industry only, do you personally like and how many have you formally given a thumbs-up on their Facebook or twitter Wall? Only some right!!

Let me remind you two ways in which you can spread awareness about your social media presence among your customers. Firstly, link to your social media pages via your website and newsletters. Yes, you will need to be sending out newsletters for this purpose. And secondly, promote entertaining and helpful content via your social media presence. In fact, these two are the fundamentals. Anything else is just tactics.

Of all tactics - again, I urge you to predominantly support your product/service with excellent customer service. Of course, it matters what you sell buddy!!!But equally important is how you sell it. Do you do it with patience, consistence, enthusiasm, and consideration for your customers? Or do you do it just because you have to, bracing yourself each morning for dealing with insufferable people ceaseless in their demands and relentless in their criticism?

They should be able to measure the sentimentalities of the customers they are handling. They should love to talk to people and help them out. These are all very important criteria. Short-tempered or indifferent people, no matter how skilled, should be nowhere near dealing with customers; bad customer service can ruin a good product.

In its place, please! Please, deal with all customer queries promptly and politely, whether on the phone, via email, or in person. This means, if you mess up at any point, apologize quickly and offer to set things right. Such simple strategy, right!!!

Buddy, Never ever ignore a customer!! That’s the fastest way of losing them and creating bad business ambiance. Customers whom you ignore may find you on social media and post uncomfortable questions on your FacebookWall, running away from which will be practically impossible and this would cause considerable harm to your credibility. Your best bet is not to let things come to such a regretful pass.

In many findings social media has been renowned among the best ways of presenting how businesses handle their customers.It is a great platform for you, as business owner to showcase your customer service and reap all-round praise. I could say, the payoff here is huge. But things can get tricky here because ofthe real time nature of conversations and thousands of potential customers lurking in the background. More importantly, respond on time to any query.

Engage your followers in lively discussions by posting relevant content, preferably produced by you, or encouraging them to share their experiences with you. Accept customer feedback gracefully. Be proactive than reactive. Offer to help out your customers in any which way you can. Ask them what they like the most about your business. Keep them up-to-date about new developments at your end. Customers need to know they are being valued, and the above will show them you care. My friend! The more people think you care for them, the more they will like you. If you want to getmore likes on social media from customers, itrequires a holistic approach on your part. If you want more people to be attracted and become loyal customers, you will have to make excellent customer service a priority. You’ll have to hire the best people that you can find, and master the strategies that are guaranteed to win you a bigger fan base and consequentially a greater competitive advantage!