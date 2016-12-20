A TEACHER'S DIARY : Amazing Christmas discovery

By Mwalimu Andrew

Growing up in Mwisho wa Lami many years ago, Christmas was always Christmas. You could feel it in the air, even touch it. It announced itself in the dry weather accompanied by mild wind that passed through Mwisho wa Lami and its environs.

With all the farms empty awaiting for the planting season early the next year, one could not hide a secret as we could see what was happening in the next home – unless it was happening in the bedroom.

The good days are back! There has been some sweet mild wind passing across Mwisho wa Lami and its environs, a clear sign that the birth of Jesus is in the air. And the good people of Mwisho wa Lami are busy preparing for this great day. As it has also been the case, all houses are getting a fresh coat of paint – or to be specific, a fresh coat of coloured soil.

Many years ago, the coloured soil was only found in Rasto’s land. He never liked people carrying away the soil but what could he do? Even if he chased people away during the day, they would still return at night and steal soil. But while Rasto was angry with the theft, everyone was usually happy to see how good their houses looked after a fresh coat of paint – or rather a fresh coat of coloured soil.

Trouble began when Rasto gave the piece of land to his son Kizito. Immediately, Kizito fenced the place off, preventing people from getting the soil. But Mwisho wa Lami people are bright, they would still steal the soil at night. In the last few years, he planted nappier grass, the fence grew and it has increasingly become impossible to get soil from his land.

And so, the people of Mwisho wa Lami did not have an alternative place to get good soil. That explains why last Christmas, you did not see the good looking houses. But late last month, Anindo, Nyayo’s wife made a discovery – right at my door stop. As you know, the place where my father showed me – he never gave me, he only showed me - extends to the river. My house, which is under construction, is on the upper side.

I have no idea what Anindo was doing but she hit a discovery, that my lower part of land is blessed with great coloured soil that would make houses shine bright. There was red and yellow soil, and some charcoal brown as well. Colour was not the only advantage, the soil was also smooth and did not need to be mixed with cow dung!

This was an award-winning discovery from Anindo that is worthy of State Recognition! It will positively change the lives of the people of Mwisho wa Lami and make our lives more colourful – at my expense!

Shortly after Anindo’s discovery, a few people were coming to my place to get soil. Initially they were civil, they would come to my home and ask for permission. I would allow them based on my moods – or how close I knew the persons. I turned down many requests. But there were cases where I would refuse but my wife Fiolina would allow them.

Soon, the entire of Mwisho wa Lami and its environs was coming to my place for soil. I had to turn them away. But how could I say no to the people from Fiolina’s village, place; my mother-in-law and sisters’ in law? Especially when they arrived with gifts to Fiolina.

“Huyu ametuletea mboga,” Fiolina would say. “Wacha achukue kidogo.” Keen not to spoil the relations with my in-laws, I would allow them. There were still those who took the soil without permission. I therefore dispatched my boys, Brandon and Bedford to watch over the part of the land for the whole day.