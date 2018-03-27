Building a competitive personal brand

Every time a name of an organisation, company or person is mentioned, there is that image that flashes in one’s mind. For example, when Google is mentioned, everyone knows it for being one of the commonly used search engines. The same applies to personal branding like Amia Catherine, a career guidance counsellor at Kawempe Youth Centre, explains.

“Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, once said: ‘Your brand is what people say about you when you are not in the room’ and that is purely it. This makes personal branding a very important aspect as we build careers,” she notes.

However, almost everyone is known for something either positive or negative. So, how is one able to build their own brand that is competitive and able to stand out among many, even in the world of job hunting?

Amia advises that competitive personal brands sprout from people who are dedicated to building themselves.

“Often, people worry just about what image they are portraying but never mind about who they really are! Beyond that suit, and makeup, and appearance, there must be something more.

There should be a knowledgeable person in there - in your field of expertise - there should be a sensible person but most importantly, one able to deliver,” she explains.

This, she adds, comes with a responsibility to always better one’s self. “Read widely, be in the know of trends in your field, commit time to improving one’s skills and people will know you for that,” Amia emphasis.

Attention

Yusuf Ali, a Human Resource instructor at Cyprus Institute of Marketing shares that a personal brand should get you attention from employers, employees and jobseekers.

“Building a brand doesn’t begin after university or when you are searching for a job. To some people, this begins as early as primary or secondary school. One can brand themselves as a leader from simple positions in school, to heading big organisations,” he says.

This, therefore, implies that the sooner one realises the need to start, nurture or develop their brand, the more they stand at an advantage of growing them stronger and better.

“We currently have social media, and a number of people have tried branding themselves. Some are known to be the party animals, the ‘know it alls’, the obscene and indecent and all kinds of things.

One can use these platforms as well to sell their brands out to the world. If you are an accountant for example, let everyone know what you can offer; use your real name on social media and professional platforms, post information related to your field, share with your readers about that new study you just read, use images, pictures that portray your professionalism – among others. Social media shouldn’t just be about how many likes you get,” Yusuf says.

While addressing students at a career guidance training at UMA, Daniel Choudry Pacooto, the executive director of Daniel Choudry Sales Institute, also explains that this world accepts us in the way we pitch ourselves to it.

Confidence

“Some of us are so reluctant with the way we present, talk and show confidence. Some people think that after university, your resume will talk for you.

But employers don’t employ papers; they employ the person, and one that will add substantial value to their operations,” Choudry says, adding that: “Many of us are dispensable in our professions because we have not intentionally chosen to become masters in those professions. I usually tell people, to have IMAGE in their professions.”

IMAGE, an acronym stands for; Innovation, which he explains as being creative in our territory.

“This goes beyond making a laptop. It is the different ways that you make things work in a way that people will relate with very quickly,” he says.

M is for Mastery or simply, being the best at what you do. “We need to be masters in our crafts, and not mediocre,” he explains.

adding that these are the people who get opportunities and whose contribution goes beyond money, but affects the country, and the continent.

A is for Authenticity. “One has to become an authentic, exceptional version of themselves and this comes with hard work, desire and curiosity to learn more so we just don’t copy and paste,” Choudry says.

G is guts, that can take us places other people think are impossible. This calls for brevity, intelligence and an outrageously opulent person. E is Ethical.