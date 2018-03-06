CAREER CLINIC: Stronger together

By Miranda Naiman

They say ‘show me your friends and I’ll tell you who you are,’ if this is the case I suggest you take a hard look at the people around you. That being said, solely keeping company with likeminded people can stagnate your growth. There is a certain level of comfort that emanates from someone who always agrees with you – if you are looking to challenge your thoughts and expand your horizons, this kind of security won’t push you. Being forced to think about other possibilities and truths undoubtedly comes from being around people with differing perspectives.

When you spend time with people who lift you up, you are inspired to conquer the world.

Being amongst fellow entrepreneurs is where I feel most challenged – shared curiosities yet diverse experiences. Jeff Hoffman talks about an ‘army of entrepreneurs’ who will inevitably band together to solve some of the world’s toughest problems; the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) promotes exactly that.

Our Gestalt Language protocol may sound suspiciously like something the secret services may use, but it is simply a set of ideas about how to communicate with other individuals in a nonthreatening manner so that people in your circle feel like they can really share and learn. The unique ethos of EO Events is simply this: away from the facade of pomp and circumstance, one’s thirst for learning is effusively satisfied.

In July 2017, EO Tanzania had a Board Strategy Day, and in true EO style I chose to #BoldlyGo by agreeing to Champion a multi-chapter event (that I named) MyEO Resonate. EO

Members from afar afield as Sydney and DC and as close to home as Abuja and Cape Town met in Zanzibar to spend 3 days focused on resonating learning, adventure, positivity and zen. Incredible things are rarely accomplished alone; working with an event committee to put Tanzania on the-map, allowed for a unique opportunity for personal growth.

Irrespective of age, gender, ethnicity or creed, MyEO Resonate brought together individuals from across Africa, parts of Asia, America and Australia with the sole purpose of sharing knowledge and exploring new frontiers as entrepreneurs. We kicked off Resonate with a cocktail party at sundown, allowing for an informal mixer and chance to acquaint ourselves with one another. Never underestimate the power of experience-share from entrepreneurs doing similar things in others markets yet mitigating challenges in ways you may not have conceived.

The combination of formal learning sessions; exploratory excursions in Zanzibar; sunrise yoga; themed dinners and deep-dives during member spotlight sessions made for a powerful event that sent us back to our lives reverberating positive energy. I have five key takeaways from the event that reiterate the importance of connecting with the right people:

• They make you a better person – the sheer experience of planning and executing this event has added depth of character and allowed me to develop new skills.

• They support you – There were participants that attended the event to personally support the work I put in, namely my EO Forum mates. I’m truly grateful for their unwavering support throughout the process.

• They push you to meet your goals – When the road was rough during the planning stages, and technical difficulties struck during the learning sessions, I was reminded of the importance of the big picture. My goal was to deliver a successful experience that would become an annual EO Event that rotates across chapters; mission accomplished!

• They inspire you – Hearing inspirational life stories from fellow members – overcoming deep adversity, profound loss, and tales of victory despite insurmountable odds – one has no choice but to get amped up!

• They help you transform – being pushing into uncomfortable spaces that compel you to face your truths (warts and all) catalyses growth and transformation.