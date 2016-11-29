CAREER PROFILE : A teacher devoted to his course

By Devotha John

Andrew Maganga has a passion for teaching. His heart’s desire is to help students perform well in class in order to fulfil their future ambitions and goals. He derives joy by seeing his students perform well in class and during exams.

His journey into the world of teaching started far back when he too was a student. After completing his high school education in 2002, Maganga joined Korogwe teachers college for two years where he attained a diploma before joining St John’s University for a BA in Education. He currently teaches A ‘level’ geography at Makongo High School in Dar es Salaam. Success sat down with him for a one-on-one as we wanted to know more about his career.

What are some of the tasks you are responsible for as a teacher?

My responsibility is to teach according to syllabus, prepare scheme of work, plan lessons as well as lesson notes, also to make sure that my students are doing better in their examinations. To elaborate a bit further, covering the entire syllabus will require me to meet the objectives set by the school in to education. I am supposed to mark students’ evaluation at the end of every lesson.

Tell us how your typical day as a teacher begins

I wake up every day at 5am; I exercise for half an hour before taking a shower. I’m usually at work by 6:45-7:00am. I sign in then proceed to prepare lessons for the day. My timetable requires strict following so I try to stick to it every day.

What are the qualities that make a good high School teacher?

A good teacher is one who knows his\her students well, tries to be friends with them and not just a teacher. One who knows the abilities and weaknesses of his students, their family background for easier understanding of a student’s character, one who makes all necessary preparations before starting any lesson, attends class on time and covers the entire syllabus according to plan.

A part from that, passion for your work is necessary for continuity of your progression in your field. Not only will this keep you on top of current trends and new modes of thinking in your field, but it will also help you maintain a fresh outlook and reconnect with the initial excitement you felt about your job as an educator.

What method do you adopt when teaching?

I use what is known as Behaviour management method. The successful behaviour management strategy I use is a teaching methodology that is participatory. Example of such method is group discussions, brainstorming and field study. It is quite effective and results are seen in the long run.

What do you regard as the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the education system in Tanzania and what is your opinion?

One of the biggest challenges we face is changing of syllabus numerous times without engaging with teachers. When it comes to scholarly materials, there’s no uniformity of reference books as well as text books in the country. Another challenge is interference of politics in education.

This affects the way schools operate. Low salaries to teachers, poor and bad working conditions are also some of the major challenges in our education system. The government and those involved in the education sector should layout platforms that will foster better education and appease the discontent that has existed for years.

What are some of the more complex issues you have to deal with as a teacher?

Some parents fail to pay school fees for their children, as a teacher, I fully understand the hard economic times, but it becomes quite a challenge dealing with such a situation where a parent fails to pay school fees for her child. I try to give the student moral and mental support.

What advice do you think should be given to students regarding their career path?

Our education system makes it extremely difficult for students to be prepared for the future with regards to their career.

With an uncertain curriculum, the career path of a student is determined by his\her examinations results.

If we want to change this, we must change our curriculum so students can be advised to choose their career path in accordance to their interests and abilities.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years’ time?