CAREER PROFILE : I depict real lives on the screens

By Jasper Sabuni @jsabuni jsabuni@tz.nationmedia.com

In his simple grey T-shirt, a casual short plus a Che’s kind of cap with a red star on its fore front, Amil Shivji shares glimpses of his outstanding life as a filmmaker.

Cool, calm and composed, the multi award winning Amil embarks on the memory lane, seven years ago, when it all began as an undergrad student; whereas he reclaims his engagement with the filming industry being more of a “blessing in disguise”.

“Essentially, I wanted to become a writer and altogether thought that becoming a journalist would make me a professional writer; but then filming happened.”

Having received a well off scholarship to pursue his bachelors in York University, to learn the art and science of cinematography, he therefore decided to pursue on the subject or rather give it a try.

“It was a bumpy ride in the early months. I nearly quitted my studies in York; but then, late in the first semester we were taught about African Cinema and that became my turning point.”

Inspired by the likes of Ousmane Sembene, Djibril Diop Mambéty and our very own (the late) Kanumba; Amil decided to wholeheartedly venture into film making. Across the seas and through the clouds, having completed his undergraduate studies in Toronto, he returned “home” with a mission; to depict the real lives of Tanzanians on the screens.

Months after his return, his major aspiration was putting his knowledge into practice.

“I just wanted to make a film and see what happens.”

This sheer drive and zeal eventually bore fruits in 2013. He, then, founded Kijiweni Productions and also produced his first film titled “Shoeshine”; which introduced him to the filming industry with a bang!

Set in a busy street of Dar es Salaam, the 24-minute film has received numerous nominations and won various accolades; including the “people’s choice award” at the 16th Zanzibar international film festival 2013 and best African short film at African film development awards 2014.

“Shoeshine”, widely featured in Africa and worldwide, became the stepping stone in his quest to produce social justice films.

The film became his major revelation.

“Seeing a crowd of sixty people in the first premiere, to my first film, all immersed in the film; and then later receiving their comments and compliments, this was one of my high days.”

The film however not only shed light to his adventurous path he opted to take, but such also embedded him with more challenges and constraints; introducing him to the double standards of a film-maker.

“My schedule became more and more demanding; as I had to attend film festivals, be present at various media engagements and challenging of them all was the arduous need to develop and produce other films.”

Having been imposed with all these latter complications, Amil has however never recoiled from his course; and he has always been grateful to his remarkable team, which has always kept him going.

“Unlike other professions, the film industry’s key to thrive is having an extraordinary blended team. Thankfully! I am blessed with such a team and I owe them entirely for what I have become today.”

Together with “Shoeshine”, Amil has also produced “Samaki Mchangani “(2014) and the recently released film, “Aisha”, which has won this year’s Best Feature Film at the Zanzibar International Film Festival and also out sold Hollywood films including “Straight Outta Compton” in Tanzania cinemas.

Inspired mostly by Mambety, among other African film-makers, Amil uses his cinematic medium to comment on political and social conditions in Tanzania and Africa; with his stories originating from rather marginalised people.

“I tell stories to be reflected upon by all Tanzanians; but (I) feel more obliged to tell the stories of those being marginalised. Their stories are of sheer honesty and also reflect upon the entire community.”

In doing so, Amil has made his work his life. He not only produces, directs or writes behind camera; but he also lives the stories. He ventures to intensively research on the subject matter and afterwards transform such experiences onto paper and latter to screen.

Creating a bond with the community thus tops his agenda.

“Prior production, I have to be familiar and part of the community I am addressing. I need to know their lives, real lives, unless I would not be able to do justice to them nor the story.”

Subsequent to the nature of his work, Amil is entailed to be very keen to details; whether through listening, reading or observing. This therefore signifies his silent character.

Often he lets his works do the talking; and so has been evidently proven by his massive accolades.

Neither his success nor capabilities have, anyhow, affected and caused him to take a shift in his approach to his social and friendly life. Amil still remains in touch with his community and holds of great value all his times and lessons learnt. It is was from the same community that the entire concept of his production house called Kijiweni originates.