CAREER PROFILE : My job is to revolutionise thoughts

By Devotha John

Jonathan Ndali is young energetic inspiration personnel, holding a position of General Manager at Learning and Discovery Africa Limited (LAND AFRICA). He is a motivational speaker, leadership trainer, Master of Ceremony (MC) and author of the “The Diplomat in you” and co-author of ‘Imagine Africa’.

He has vast experience in conducting various training, workshops, seminars and talks in different countries around the globe. He worked as a business administration faculty assistant at Nilai University, Malaysia, Customer Relations Executive with Singapore Telecommunications Company Limited and later joined Pacific Frase, an Information Technology Company based in Malaysia as a Business Consultant and trainer.

Moreover, Jonathan has travelled and spoken to youths in several places in and out of the country. Jonathan is a graduate in business foundation education with Nilai University, Malaysia and holds a Bachelors of Business Administration (Honors) in Human Resource Management with Oxford Brookes University in the U.K.

Currently, he is in the process of obtaining his Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy. Jonathan manages programmes and events at Land Africa. He is a central support person with regards to keeping operational aspects of the company well organised and efficient.

Jonathan said he wanted to see change. His desire was to see behavioural and mind transformation. It is true that ‘so often times the quality of our lives is determined by the quality of our thinking. Therefore, if you want to change the quality of your life, start by changing your mindset.

When I fully understood this ideology, I was eager to share it with others so that they too can transform their thinking.

Speaking about how his day begins, Jonathan said it depends on what time he sleeps, but he always wakes up at 6.30am or 7am. I like to pray, exercise and have a great breakfast before heading out.

Most of the times I’d listen to something motivational to just help me kick start my day.

“I once read that during the first 20 minutes of your day, from the moment you wake up, your brain is operating at 10.5 wave cycles per second, this is referred to the unconscious mind zone or very vulnerable,” he said.

This means that whatever you put into your brain in the first 15 – 20 minutes can actually affect your whole day. This is the reason I start my day positively, focused and motivated by listening or watching a positive motivational talk.

Jonathan said to be a good mentor you need to develop a positive attitude. A certain research showed that a mentor is a person or friend with experience who guides someone with a lesser experience by way of building trust, shaping, equipping and modelling positive behaviours.

As such, we can conclude that effective mentors understand that their role is to be dependable, engaged, authentic, and tuned into the needs of the mentee to facilitate growth for both parties.

My task is simple. I have four things that I look to see and build in others character modelling and shaping, skills equipment mind transformation empowerment.

Many people haven’t fully understood or grasped the real meaning of mentorship, how it works and its profitability to one’s life.

“Having a mentor is more than just having someone older that you with a lot of experience that you can always run to get advice. As I mentioned in question two above, mentorship is more than what people merely view it as,”he says.

The main thing that we need to do as a country is to make known and help people understand this mentor – mentee relationship and why is it very important. The best place to highlight this is in our schools and other social institutions.

I was working with a Singaporean Company in 2014. I approached my supervisor to address my desire to resign from the company and pursue my other ambitions. This was very tough and unpleasant to both of us, especially that we had established a great working relationship. But I had made my decision and therefore, I went forward with it. I resigned.

Talking about a suggestion he made that was implemented by a mentor. Jonathan Said In 2013 When he was working with the Singaporean Company, things were not moving so well in my department. I wasn’t happy and employee were quitting as a result of being unhappy.

So I decided to ask for a meeting with the supervisor and advised her on what I thought should be done to rectify the issue. I presented the idea, it was tough to implement but necessary. The idea worked and things got back to normal and even better.

Speaking about the challenges he said the main challenge was resistance to change, as a result of superiority and seniority. Hence, it took long before she could agree to fully implement the idea.

Talking about the time when he couldn’t reach a decision on whether or not to provide mentorship was at one point in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia someone who was older and even more experienced came to seek for help. From getting to know the person, he felt that he committing to mentoring him would have defeated the essence of mentorship. So we just learned from each other rather than being in a mentor-mentee relationship.