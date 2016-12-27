CAREER PROFILE: My life as a dispatcher

By Devotha John

Alice Emmanuel is a woman with great potential. She has toiled the job market and now revels in her occupation as a dispatch personnel at Geita Gold mine. At Geita, Alice started off a a truck operator before slowly moving up the corporate ladder.

Alice was met with adversity early on in life. After completing her ordinary level education, she unfortunately lost her mum. This left her in limbo as to how she’d manage to go to advanced level education.

Alice then decided to become proactive. She acquired a job at a filling station at Geita gold mine. She later managed to study computer course where she earned a certificate. This made her desire to expand her career.

What drove you to pursue a dispatch career?

Working at dispatch came after I was shifted from the truck operating department, which was my first job. It’s a move I appreciate because it shows that with perseverance, there will be rewards.

As a dispatcher at Geita gold mine how does your day begin?

I start my day by thanking God and I normally start working at 06:30am by preparing a day schedule.

What are the duties of a dispatcher?

I work hand in hand with engineering department; I assist crews, and organise vehicles to appropriate locations according to customers’ requests, specifications, or needs by using radios or telephones. I also arrange for vehicle repairs and restore service schedules.

Dispatchers are calm, clear and in control, especially on emergency circumstances. They know the appropriate responses no matter the situation, how many trucks should be sent to load materials, or how many engines need be attended to.

Who is a dispatcher?

Dispatchers is the someone responsible for keeping records, monitoring drivers’ daily logs he/she is also responsible for monitoring drivers, working hours and equipment. They are also responsible for collecting data and running operations at a low cost.

Imagine one of the truck drivers calling and informing you angrily that they have been assigned the wrong cargo. What would you do?

You need to look to the system and confirm if he’s correct then you assign him to the right location.

Tell me how you reacted when someone’s errors impacted negatively on your job?

As a human being I get angry but I have to use evidence to prove my innocence, according to the system.

Tell me, when were you forced to make a difficult decision in the absence of your supervisor?

It’s not easy, we face a lot of difficulties and you cannot satisfy everyone if anything goes wrong in operation we are the first to be blamed.

What do you regard as the biggest challenges?

Life is not easy as a woman. My job requires me to be active for 12 hours, sitting at the same place but it doesn’t change the fact that when I go back home I am supposed to fulfill my family responsibilities as a mother.

How different is your current position from your previous?

As a truck operator I was doing different things including loading and unloading goods from vehicles such as trucks or aircraft, moving goods packed on pallets or in crates around the storage facility, stacking goods in the correct storage bays, following inventory control instructions, checking loads are secure, stacking empty pallets. Other duties included; performing daily equipment checks such as recharging the truck’s battery and lubricating equipment, removing machine attachments and waste material from machines, examining products to verify conformance to quality standards, dumping materials into machine hoppers.

And as dispatcher my duties are quite different, as explained earlier.

What advice do you think should be given to students regarding their career path?

They must focus on their studies because life is not easy and if things work out as they planned they must accept changes. Sometimes you may not be qualified for a certain job but life doesn’t end there. You aspire for higher goals.

What are the most enjoyable aspects of your job?

My enjoyable moment is when I attend to customers from across the world, who later on appreciates my services.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years’ time?