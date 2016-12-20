WINNING LEADERSHIP : Don’t waste time on unproductive processes

By Seraphine Ruligirwa-Kamara

If you’ve ever been involved in sales, you know it’s a rather long windy process to get a client.

You call a suspect, qualify him as a prospect, you hold a discussion - usually in person, you get cracking and painstakingly put together a proposal. Present the proposal (thankfully more and more on email these days) and then the long wait begins. You wait and wait and wait some more.

Depending on your level of patience, at some point you simply can’t take the deafening sound of silence. It’s time to start the dreaded “follow-up” process.

You put in considerable effort and time and churned out a really strong contract-inducing proposal. Naturally, the better the proposal is, the higher your expectation of a quick positive outcome. You’re a little miffed that after doing that, your carefully qualified prospect only needed to pick your brain for ideas or obtain costings for the coming year’s budget.

I don’t invest in elaborate proposals anymore and when I do, it’s done when the contract is already won. When I hear a request for a proposal, the picture of me slaving away doing lots of work for no reason is quickly painted in my mind. You see; a proposal is not meant to be a selling document. By the time you’re preparing a proposal, it’s a tad bit too late in the selling process to qualify a prospective buyer.

It’s just that sometimes it seems difficult to avoid doing proposals for prospects who really have no intention of ever contracting you. They tell you all sorts of stories that keep you working and hoping - lots of activity without much earning if any to write home about. The stories range from the attractive quantities, length of the relationship and other departments and branches looking to consider your goods or services. It can sound very flowery.

Well, you know by now that no matter what a prospective client tells you, their actions are the best way to guage their intentions. Actions don’t lie. If a client doesn’t call you, he simply does not intend to buy. Harsh? No, truth. Get over it. You’re not a sales person? That’s great because am not talking about sales here.

Am referring to how we lead our lives - the very same way a rather unsuccessful sales person would. We prepare elaborate proposals in our mind. Where we are, where we want to be, what it will take to get us there, in how long... Oh go on, you know the drill.

And then we begin the dreaded wait for our mental proposals to mature. After days, weeks and months that quickly turn into years, we sigh and start the process of “following-up”. Boy, and do we follow up! We change departments, we change bosses, we change jobs we even change careers. Nothing. The desired contract of our proposals of wild success remain elusive. We become just as frustrated as the sales person - if not worse.

You see; the sales person can always move jobs. We can’t quite move lives can we? Perhaps we’re just unlucky. The boss has it in for us or our colleagues don’t pull their weight or the working environment is not conducive, whatever makes us sleep better sounds plausible, That’s a double tot of delusion served on three blocks of ice. Oh yes, I realise that this makes you a little thirsty but stay with me a little longer before you start drifting towards your regular watering hole.

The simple truth is that you’re not properly perched up on a visible branch of the tree, the opportunities that bring along success won’t spot you.

You want to desist from sending random proposals to your prospect; “Mr/Mrs Success”. You want to eloquently sell yourself to him in a specific and eloquent manner. So much so that your project is commissioned and even financed before your competition delivers his proposal. Done! No waiting, no following up.

You see; a proposal is an expression of interest in undertaking a project. A person who is interested in undertaking a project will do so when it’s convenient for him. One who is committed to the same project will accomplish it no matter what.

That’s the paradigm we want to embrace when courting success. I recommend not wasting precious time and effort on arduous unproductive processes. Shred the physical and mental proposals and commit right moment to marching boldly, purposely and confidently towards our success. I mean; ACTION NOW.

Henry David Thoreau learned this from his experiment and put it very aptly that; “if one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavours to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with success unexpected in common hours.

In proportion as he simplifies his life, the laws of the universe will appear less complex, and solitude will not be solitude, nor poverty poverty, nor weakness weakness. If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them.”

Seraphine Ruligirwa-Kamara is an expert on attitude& Human Potential

sera@iuponline.com