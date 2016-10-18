Embracing crucial technology

By Elizabeth Tungaraza @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

For any country to succeed in speeding up its development, Information Communication Technology (ICT) is the vital tool towards achieving the goal.

Embracing ICT will ensure new technologies in both information and communication are invented, experimented and put into use. Having seen the need for investing in future ICT experts, Huawei technologies through its “Seed for Future Programme” want to help nurture Tanzanian youth, especially university graduates in the field. Seed for the Future programme is Huawei global flagship that provides opportunity to ICT students from universities around the world to visit Beijing and work in the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The programme was designed to help bridge the gap between school and work.

In Tanzania, when the programme was launched for the first time this year, 10 students from State University Zanzibar (SUZA) and University of Dar es Salaam College of ICT (CoICT) were selected to join.

The programme was officially launched in Dar es Salaam in the presence of Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, the Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, the Chinese Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania, Mr Gou Haodong and the Managing Director of Huawei technologies Tanzania Company Limited, Mr Bruce Zhang, among other dignitaries.

According to Mr Zhang, the programme is the company’s flagship corporate social responsibility project launched in 2008. The programme aims at cultivating local ICT talent, promoting knowledge transfer, improving people’s interest in ICT and understanding of the telecom industry, and encouraging countries and regions to participate in the building of digital communities.

“The key to innovation is ICT talents,” he said, adding that the company believes that access to education is vital to create opportunities that support fair and sustainable development in Tanzania.

“Therefore, our CSR initiatives largely focus on education and knowledge transfer. The first Huawei Seeds for the future programme was successfully rolled out in Tanzania this year as 10 excellent ICT students finished their ICT training in China, and two out of them have already been employed by Huawei. “We’ll continue to deploy this program in 2017, to cultivate more ICT talents for Tanzania,” he assured.

“Huawei launched the programme to nurture professionals who are urgently needed to drive the development of the ICT industry in countries where we operate. We also seek to close the gap between knowledge learned in the classroom and the skills required by the industry, and enhance knowledge transfer,” he explained.

Over the past seven years, the programme has been implemented in 67 countries worldwide, benefiting over 15,000 students from 150 universities. More than 1,700 university students from around the world have taken a study trip to the Huawei headquarters, including more than 800 visitors in 2015.

The programme was first launched in 2008 in Thailand for students specializing in telecommunications at Chulalongkorn University, Kasetsart University, Mahidol University, and Thammasat University. By June this year, the programme has been deployed in more than 10 African countries, including, Kenya, Nigeria, Angola, Namibia, Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Uganda, Mozaqmbique and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Every year, Huawei invites 1,000 students, 10 per country, to study at the company’s headquarters. “We discuss future trends and show them how they can harness new opportunities. The name of the program represents our desire to nurture promising young professionals in every country where Huawei operates,” said Mr Zhang.

“No one can say for sure what the future information society would be like. Some take a negative view, but we at Huawei remain optimistic. We bring together young people of different races and languages. Several years from now, they will unleash their potential and contribute to global progress. Huawei is committed to doing its part to shape the future,” he added.

The company also arranges for students to study cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, LTE, and cloud computing, and offer them opportunities for hands-on practice in Huawei’s most advanced labs.

“Talent is crucial for the growth and development of any industry and the rapidly growing ICT industry has greatly changed business models and customer requirements,” noted Mr Zhang.

As a result, he said across the ICT ecosystem there is an urgent need for large numbers of technical staff who can address the challenges posed by this transformation. “Many young people have lost their jobs, but there are still not enough ICT professionals. This mismatch between talent supply and demand hinders social progress and creates social problems,” he said.

“In many countries, there is a gap between the knowledge learned in the classroom and the skills that are necessary in the real world, he said.

Therefore, the pool of skilled personnel should be provided opportunities to learn and apply the latest technologies. Through the Seeds for the Future programme, Huawei helps resolve this problem,” noted Mr Zhang.

“Huawei does only one thing: connect. We have connected over 3 billion people in over 170 countries, through more than 1,500 reliable networks. Our vision is to build a better connected world,” he boasted, adding that more than 70 per cent of Tanzanians are being connected by Huawei’s ICT technologies, enjoying the convenience of a digital world.

ICT has become the enabler of the digital world, and it drives the socio-economy of every country, he said. According to Mr Zhung, the Global Connectivity Index, a study produced by Huawei, concluded that a 20 per cent increase in ICT investment will expand the GDP of a country by 1 percent. ICT innovation is very important, for both public sectors and private sectors.

For his part, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa commended Huawei Company for the support of our Students through the seeds for the future program. “I hope you will continue to collaborate with Tanzania especially the Ministry of Education to ensure beneficiaries students are coming from different universities and institutions,” the PM said.

He assured Tanzanian students that the government will work hand-in-hand with Huawei Company and the Chinese embassy in developing ICT programmes and conducting the programmes to Tanzanian students especially who are in ICT programmes.

“We expect through this programme, our students will learn and get experience through the company and from China. So we think this will be helpful for Tanzania and hope they will learn more about ICT programmes,” said Prime Minister, assuring Huawei of Tanzania’s full cooperation to ensure the Seed for Future programme continues.

Speaking during the event, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Gou Haodong said for years now, the Chinese government has continued to recognize contribution provided by Huawei Technologies Tanzania Co. Ltd, where last year the government and Huawei signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for ICT cooperation, by which, Huawei became the official ICT advisor to Tanzania government.

“I’m aware that the company received an important award from the government ‘Outstanding ICT leadership and contribution’ to praise Huawei for his leader position in Tanzania ICT industries and great contribution Huawei did to Tanzania in the past 15 years,” he said, adding: “As a high-technology company, Huawei has empowered many Tanzanians through ICT, including Tanzania National ICT Backbone and Tanzania e-Education project.”

“I believe that, it will help to develop ICT talent in Tanzania, promote a greater understanding of the telecommunications sector and encourage participation in the international ICT community,”he added.

The Chinese ambassador also expressed his highly appreciation to the minister of Education and Vocational Training, for her personal contribution to the mutual beneficial cooperation between China and Tanzania in the education and telecommunication fields.

For her part, Prof Ndalichako also commended the company for introducing the programme to Tanzanian Students, saying the testimony from two Students who participated in the programme is a clear indication that programme is of vital importance to the country.

“The ministry will continue to cooperate with Huawei in realizing that ICT become an important tool not only in Telecommunications but also in many other issues even in supporting the entire education sector as ICT can even be used to ease the shortage of teachers in the country,” she said.

“The fact that you are selecting the best 10 students from universities who are doing well in the ICT courses, certainly this is a sort of a challenge for them because they know that when they do well they also have opportunity to participate in this seeds for future which there shown that it has a lot of potentials of bridging the gap between universities and the work force,” added the minister.

Ahmed Sufian Makame is one among the student who attended the programme. He own Business Company called Zanzibit Company Limited which deals with software development, network solution, network security and computer maintenance and support.

Ahmed had an opportunity to attend the program for the year 2016 and his fellow nine students. “We went to china to get very intensive training regarding ICT. It was life time experience that made me a better person that I am now”.