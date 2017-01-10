Empowerment one step at a time

By Citizen Correspondent

Dar es Salaam. Namaingo Business Agency has empowered 11,000 entrepreneurs in 21 Tanzania Mainland regions since the company was set up and registered in 2012.

However, Managing Director Baya Ubwa says this is just the beginning in the firm’s endeavour to empower Tanzanians from various backgrounds with a view to enabling them to attain financial independence.

She says Namaingo Business Agency, which has its headquarters at Ukonga Magereza, Dar es Salaam, has reached over 800,000 people since it was set up about five years ago, and now has about 11,000 permanent members benefiting from training on various economic activities, including rabbit rearing, livestock keeping, beekeeping and vegetable and fruit cultivation.

Over 4,000 people are expected to benefit from a village business programme scheduled to be launched next month in Kibiti District, Coast Region. The pilot project will be launched in Ruaruke A Village.

Ms Ubwa says the programme is part of a project entailing the formation of villages specialising in agrobusiness where residents team up with members from outside the villages in implementing various agrobusiness projects and value addition chains with a view to getting quality products to be supplied to large markets.

The project will also entail the surveying of villages and ensure that villagers who are members are provided with ownership documents.

Villagers will also be equipped with knowledge about agriculture, particularly with regard to the types of farming practised in their areas, and provided with irrigation infrastructure.

Ms Ubwa adds that other elements of the project are construction of low-cost houses, provision of alternative energy, fish rearing ponds, livestock and poultry sheds and cultivation of fruits and vegetables.

Results of the pilot project in Ruaruke A will be crucial in making the wider programme a success in other regions.

Ms Ubwa says Namaingo Business Agency is in the final stages of preparations for the launch of a major poultry-keeping project in Kilwa District, Lindi Region, on January 19. The project will also cover Mtwara and Lindi regions.

Namaingo Business Agency last month handed over 600 rabbits to entrepreneurs at Majohe in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam Region.

Speaking during the occasion, Ms Ubwa urged Tanzanians to stop complaining that life had become tough and instead involve themselves in potentially lucrative activities such as agriculture and livestock keeping.

Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of the recipients, the chairperson of Dar es Salaam Business Groups (Vibidar), Ms Grace Lobulu, appealed to the government to support groups registered under Namaingo Business Agency.

The chief guest at the event was Mr Donald Bombo of the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), who praised Ms Ubwa for her courage in promoting the development of ordinary Tanzanians.

“What I have witnessed today is highly encouraging, and I hope to see more development in the near future,” he said.

Entrepreneurship groups that attended the function included Kipwa, Ndoto Njema, Imani Yetu, Tai, Eneza, Sifa, Saadani, Tumaini Njema, Kaza Mwendo, Wao and Uchumi. The groups were also presented with certificates.

Mr Moses Mtua, a Kenyan national who is an expert in rabbit rearing, commended President John Magufuli for promoting trade relations between Tanzania and Kenya.

In addition to being a major buyer of rabbit meat, Mr Mtua also supervises and advises rabbit keepers. He has nine years’ experience in the field, having started with only six rabbits.

The Majohe project started with 600 rabbits – 540 does (females) and 60 bucks (males). Twenty groups have each received 30 rabbits through a cooperative society, and the recipients are expected to produce specimens for distribution to other groups.

Namaingo Business Agency expects to export in the near future meat from rabbits reared by its members.

Rabbit keeping is relatively inexpensive and can earn entrepreneurs handsome profits within a short time. Gestation in does usually takes between 26 and 31 days, and a doe can have litters ranging from three to 12 baby rabbits (kittens). A doe can conceive again within 15 days of having a litter and can have up to five litters a year.

Namaingo Business Agency specialises in consultancy and empowerment of entrepreneurs through training and enabling them to take advantage of available opportunities with a view to improving their lives in general.

The firm was established under the Companies Act of 2002 and was provided with registration number 92863 in 2012. It also holds licence number 2016334 from the Ilala Municipal Council.

It currently operates in 21 regions in Tanzania Mainland, including Morogoro, Coast, Dodoma, Njombe, Tanga, Mbeya, Kigoma, Songwe, Singida, Lindi, Mtwara, Iringa and Dar es Salaam.

Namaingo Business Agency has also teamed up with various partners including the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), to which the company’s members contribute so that they can access various benefits, including pension.

Another partner is the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to which members contribute only Sh76,800 annually to access comprehensive health care.

The company also specialises in formalisation of businesses by taking members through the processes of registering their businesses with relevant authorities, opening bank accounts and acquiring TIN numbers.