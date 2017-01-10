FROM THE HR : Pros and cons of changing employers frequently

By Jane Muiruri

Most individuals especially in the millennial generation change jobs very frequently and some do not last in one organisation for more than one year. There are situations where some move on to another company before the end of the induction period.

There is no defined timeline one should last in a company however most practitioner’s advice that 2 to 3 years is a good period since during that duration the individual will have achieved some milestone in the role they hold and hence can include it in the CV to endear them to future employers.

However it is not all gloom, there are pros and cons of either overstaying or changing jobs frequently

Changing employers enables one to gain experience especially if the companies are in different industries. New ways of working are also learnt since different organisation work in a unique manner. On the other hand overstaying in one organisation can make an individual settle in a “comfort zone” and become irrelevant with time unless they take initiative and ask for stretch responsibilities to gain new experience.

The individual is also able to negotiate for more enhanced remuneration especially the basic salary since it is possible to get a 30% increase on current salary when you change employers. The percentage increases if you are moving to a higher role.

Most organisations have annual salary reviews of 5% to 12 % depending on the economy growth as well as ability of the company to pay. Hence individuals who don’t change companies and remain in the same role stagnate in terms of the growth of their remuneration. However if they are promoted within the same organisation their salary grow by 15% to 20%.

It build resilience in the individual’s capacity to work in different work environment and cultures.

You can imagine having worked under a certain culture for 10 years, then move to a company that has the complete opposite in terms of work environment it may prove very tough to fit into the new environment. That said there are individuals who are quite flexible and are able to quickly adjust into the new work environment.