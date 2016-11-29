FROM THE HR : Understanding HR practice and what it stands for

By Jane Muiruri

My first job after leaving the university was in the hotel industry, where I was recruited as a graduate trainee. I was naïve and my interaction with the personnel manager was during interview and orientation.

Rarely did I interact with personnel department until after my posting to join the department after six months of working in all the other departments.

For the younger generation, those days HR was referred to as personnel department and the change of name came only towards 2000, although some companies adopted earlier.

Personnel department was more concerned with ensuring that employees followed rules and regulations and was hence loved and hated in equal measure.

Since, the profession has evolved and now HR departments are friendlier and people-oriented. However, it may not be possible for HR to answer all the questions in the minds of the fresh graduates or young professionals aspiring to move up in careers or business.

The Citizen newspaper has identified this gap and this column is intended to bridge that. I am excited at the opportunity to interact with the readers and help them understand HR practice and what it stands for.

We will aspire to make this as engaging as possible through answering your questions on any HR topical issue.

The column will discuss HR issues that are common across all age groups and affect readers engaged in business or professional undertakings.

The issues will be answered based on experience gathered across different companies, industries and geographies.

The column will not give prescribed answers but rather advice and guidance for the reader to get information on making the right decision taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances.

Our expectation is that the readers will take this opportunity to raise questions and receives answers at no cost. Our promise is that we shall aspire to answer all your questions in the most professional way possible and where there is need to refer you to other institutions to assist you, we won’t hesitate.

Send all your questions to the email address below this column to start our exciting journey together.

I wish you happy reading and keep me busy by sending questions.

Answers will be published every Tuesday in Success Magazine in the Citizen