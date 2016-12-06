Free education for all but not yet there

By Salome Gregory @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Despite the fact that, most of the education reports between 2015 and 2016 show falling standards of education quality in the country, a recent research titled ‘Reality check: Citizens’ views on education in a fee free era’ reveals that 50 per cent of citizens say the quality of education has improved.

The report by Twaweza also shows that, 35 per cent of the citizens think the quality has remained the same while 15 per cent think it has become worse. The survey is based on data from Sauti za Wananchi, Africa’s first nationally representative high-frequency mobile phone survey.

Success brings you interviews from education stakeholders on the research. Nellin Njovu a researcher at Twaweza says that, the findings are based on data collected from 1,806 respondents across Mainland Tanzania between 7 and 14 August 2016.

She says, though the citizens made positive remarks on the free fee education, 60 per cent of the interviewed said that if they had money to support their children’s education they would take them to private schools.

“However the findings appeared to be positive still most of the education challenges such as lack of teachers, poor infrastructure, lack of learning materials left parents with minimum income with the desire to take their children to private schools,” says Njovu.

Poverty and early pregnancies were mentioned to be among other factors that lead to poor quality of education as most of the affected young girls don’t get an opportunity to go back to school.

Commenting on the research Hyasinta Nyemo,36, a primary school teacher, says that, a lot has happened in the education industry for the past one year since the introduction of the free education.

She says that, parents never bother to supervise their children’s homework or even visit the schools where their children study to know their progress.

“The relaxed moods from majority of parents have been there for a long time now. But the introduction of free education where they are not even bothered with school contributions makes it even worse,” says Nyemo.

Adding to that she says, in some schools, teachers who used to volunteer and were paid from school contributions stopped teaching as they are not even getting money for transport.

The contributions also helped in paying for security. but without contributions, most of the schools have no security guards at all.

Nyemo thinks that, the introduction of free fee education came at the right time but it was poorly planned and the impact can’t be measured in one year term. More of the negative outcomes expected to show up if the concerned people will not take into consideration some of the bad indicators like lack of teachers and poor infrastructure.

Pastory Nelson is a father of three children. He says that, the introduction of fee free education was just a way of getting votes from citizens who couldn’t afford school contributions.

He says that, since majority of the citizens are in a very bad situation financially and stressed with the daily needs. The promise of free fee education has put the current government in power without thinking about what it takes to get quality education for free.

“Education has always been expensive in the developing countries and the standards have always been poor. Now this issue of fee free education will not take us anywhere. Othis is why parents should pay for quality education,” says Nelson.

Nelson says that, all of his children are going to private schools. It has never been an easy task for him however he cannot take his children to any of the government schools just because the education is free of charge.

The research shows that, despite half of citizens having positive views, others think that schools are facing challenges in the fee free era. In particular, the most commonly reported issues facing schools, according to parents, are lack of teachers at 34 percent, and lack of desks at 30 per cent. Other challenges mentioned include lack of classrooms at 13 per cent, and lack of books at 7 per cent.

Currently, among the 8 out of 10 households, 80 per cent with children, 90 per cent of these have children attending public schools. While citizens appear to be positive about education quality in government schools in general, a majority - 6 out of 10 - would send their children to private schools if both public and private schools were free.

Although a significant minority of citizens at 36 percent say they would send their children to public schools even if they had the choice, this strong preference for private schools does indicate that citizens have some doubts about the quality of education in public school.

The most popular reason for wanting to send children to private school is that the quality of education is better there at 45 per cent. But citizens also mentioned hard-working and motivated teachers at 21 per cent and sufficient numbers of teachers 12 per cent.

Citizens were asked to rate the quality of schools in their community. Many more citizens think that education is good in private primary with 51 per cent and secondary with 56 per cent than in public primary at 22 per cent and secondary at 19 per cent.

When asked to rate the seriousness of various critical challenges facing education sector in Tanzania, more citizens at 85 per cent rated the lack of parental involvement in schools as serious as any other problem. The other challenges included school infrastructure at 83 per cent thought this problem was serious, poor pupil performance at 83 per cent , pupil discipline at 79 per cent, motivating and retaining teachers at 66 per cent, and the quality of the curriculum at 62 per cent.

The lack of parental involvement in schools is evidenced by the number of parents who have never helped out at their child’s school stands at 88 per cent, have only met with their children’s teachers once or twice in the last year at 52 per cent or have only visited their children’s school once or twice in the last year 57 per cent.

“Despite parents’ enthusiasm for fee free education, these data show that a sense of reality is beginning to set in,” said Aidan Eyakuze, Executive Director of Twaweza.

“Twelve months ago, on the eve of implementation of the fee free education policy, 76 per cent of citizens thought that the policy would improve the quality of education. Now, only half of citizens think that the quality of education has improved.