He quit his job to start a security firm

By Devotha John

I decided to quit my career as marine engineer and started engaging in business with big mind of establishing my own firm,” that were the first words from Juma Ndambile, the Managing Director of Advanced Security Company Limited as well as Ndambile Gems Company.

Ndambile who also own Don Chief Sports Promotions said that his dream was to be self-employed after facing many challenges while he was employed in various marine companies.

He said that his dream was to work as a marine engineer since his childhood and studied in both Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (by then Dar Technical College) and later Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI) before securing job in various companies.

“I was working hard, but I earned less. I have forced to look for other ways of increasing my income,” he says.

“I used my salary to invest and later started doing business, it was not easy job as I was just from employment, my daily routine changed. I was the man in charge,” said Ndambile.

He said he managed to raise money while focusing on bigger things. “My friends told me to establish a security firm, I am now employing others and contributing in the national economy,” said Ndambile.

According to Ndambile, being a Managind Director does not mean that you relaxwhile waiting to hear from supervisors.

“ I work from 6am to meet workers every time to know what is going on despite the fact that there are supervisors.”

“Many think that to be a Managing Director you just stay and wait for income at your office. This is a wrong perception. I have so many things to do compared to other workers. You need to know each worker’s daily duties as well as the company’s welfare in general,” he said.

He said that it is huge task because you must be informed and know the company trend as well as your clients’ satisfaction.

Ndambile also said despite being the Managing Director, he still continue to study due to the fact that his dream is yet to be achieved.

“You need to continue learning from other security firms which are more advanced.”

“It is not that you read a book, pass an examination, and finish with education. The whole life, from the moment you are born to the moment you die, is a process of learning. I attend various seminars as well as short courses whenever I get the chance,” he said.

He said that managing workers is not easy. You need to make a follow-up; this is key to achieve your goals. Advanced Security has somehow achieved its goal and is now among the prominent firms in the country despite stiff competition.

Ndambile said it is very tough to attain the highest position in business or daily activities, but it is easy to drop if you fail to manage your business.

“Due to that, I have a very strong Human Resource department which deals with employers as well as other company welfare,” he said.

He explained that due to the important role in the fight against crime, they have employed qualified personnel who interview the job seekers in order to get competent workers in all departments as per the rules and regulations.

“You need to be very keen on that because you employ personnel whose task is to care other people belongings. Every company needs hard working personnel,” he said.

Ndambile also said that every company is facing challenges in its daily activities.

He said if it happens that there is complaint , then the Human Resource department conducts hearing for all the parties involved.

“Apart from that, I will conduct investigation on the matter while involving other workers to know the relationships between the people who have been involved on the case. This will help me to know the exact issue before reaching a verdict,” he said.

Ndambile said they also have high qualified customer care desk which deals with emergencies. Before doing anything, they first access it and find the solution with high level of customer care.

He also said they are inspiring the workers to perform their duties perfectly.

“I call my workers to be punctual at work and perform their duties with high level of professionalism,”he says.