Hope for students who failed

By Success Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

With the release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results, the fate of about 295,463 candidates was sealed. The system labelled them failures; because they obtained grades D and E. But let us be honest and have a thoughtful discussion. Are these candidates failures, really?

Let us examine the tools that were available in the KCSE preparation toolkit. What instruments did they have to work with? It is, indeed, a sad affair because the tools available were purely academic: reading, writing, and recalling. Were there any innovative tools in that toolbox? Any creativity tools? Nothing! The verdict: Our current system of education concentrates on the academic dimension of intelligence.

It does not recognise and value other intelligences and talents such as innovation and creativity. The schooling system has wasted generations of learners. Its mode of delivery and that of assessment have proved inadequate for the present, let alone the future generation.

Own areas of strength

For the above reason, I humbly submit that the D and E grades that were obtained by the affected candidates stand for D-istinctive and E-xceptional respectively. Granted, these learners have their own areas of strength, of intelligence, and of talent.

Unfortunately, these are neither tested nor recognised in the KCSE examination. We must, therefore, admit one fact: the learners did not fail. It is the education system and the pedagogical approach that failed them.

Educational reforms are underway. Hopefully, this problem will be fixed. The anticipated competence-based curriculum, if well thought out and implemented, will give these victims a chance; and only then shall the truth will be unveiled. That given a chance, the so-called D- and E-students have employability skills. They can be experts and critical thinkers. They can be collaborators and team players.

They are willing to learn. They can be problem-solvers. They can be creators of innovations. They can be entrepreneurs. They can be self-reliant. They can be techpreneurs as they are able to use available technologies to search, access, and apply information. They have the potential to upgrade their skill sets for the 21st Century. The list is inexhaustible.

Let’s now look on the brighter side. There is hope at the end of the tunnel. These distinctive and exceptional students are fortunate because the new world of work no longer demands A and B Grades. After all, these grades are obtained through rote learning. Admittedly, the 21st Century has no place for learning by memorisation and repetition.

Indeed, it has already been reported that the Big Four professional recruiting firms — Ernst and Young (EY), Deloitte, Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), and Price Waterhouse and Coopers (PwC) made changes in their recruitment process. They struck out the degree qualification from their entry criteria for graduate job applications.

Applicants are now expected to demonstrate that they have what it takes to qualify, regardless of the grades that they achieved in their academic results. These professional firms introduced a critical thinking test in their recruitment processes. Notably, critical thinking has been listed as a key skill for the 21st Century learner.

There is more of good news. Education experts observe that the 21st Century global economy is asking for creators and innovators. The lack of good grades is no longer a barrier to achieving one’s dreams. The game has gone beyond academic grades. The demand now is on thinking and imaginative capabilities.

In 2012, Robert Kiyosaki released a bestseller titled, Why “A” Students work for “C” Students and “B” Students Work for Government. He argues that A’s are Academicians; B’s are Bureaucrats; and C’s are Capitalists. Kiyosaki is so right. Kiyosaki also correctly argues that when you seek credit facilities from a bank, the bank officers never ask for your academic qualifications. Credit rating is the main determinant.

In our local setting, the capitalists that come to mind are William Guda Osewe of Ranalo Foods, Njenga Karume and Paul Kinuthia, who sold his Interconsumer Products for billions. This reality highlights the major flaws that the educational reforms must address. The anticipated curriculum must prepare our learners for long-life learning.

We moved from the agrarian and industrialist revolutions to the knowledge-based economy. The current argument is that the Knowledge Age is giving way to the Innovation Age. The skills being demanded in this age include the ability to solve problems in new ways.

Currently, it is being argued that the time-honored belief that learners must master content before they apply it no longer holds. Educationists and thought leaders in creativity argue that the recall approach of testing is not the most appropriate for developing the skills required in the 21st Century. The most effective way of examining learners is to challenge them to innovate products, services, systems, and processes; and to improve those that are existing.

As we carry out educational reforms, we must give creativity and innovation a high priority. The 295,463 candidates that we labelled failures have the potential to develop creativity and innovation among other key competences for the 21st Century. For that reason, let these skills be included as must-desired outcomes in the learning process.

Many of us hold the misconception that creativity and innovation are skills reserved for geniuses. This is a fallacy. Education experts submit that creativity can be learned. They correctly argue that the basic requirement for nurturing creativity is imagination, and everyone has this God-given gift. The other requirement is the presence of real societal problems. We have plenty of them.

An added advantage is that there is no age limit to engaging in creativity. We read about great creators and artists who produced masterpieces in their 70s and 80s. We may not have the appropriate tools for measuring Creativity Quotient (CQ); and it should not be a priority because the ultimate goal is to solve societal problems.

Upon the implementation of the educational reforms, teachers will be expected to nurture creativity and innovation in learners. They will be expected to create a learning environment that will stimulate thinking and imagination. They will also be obliged to encourage learners to open up, ask questions, and share their innovation ideas.

Of great importance will be to encourage learners to take failures as learning experiences. In this way, these high priority skills will be fostered in every learner regardless of their academic performance.

It is hoped that the unveiling of the competence-based curriculum will provide us with an opportunity to give the imaginative, creative, and innovative learners a chance to prove themselves.

Experts agree that education is intended to be a process by which learners should be enabled to adapt to social and economic changes. Without a doubt, ours has clearly failed to do this. A key area for us is to rethink the format of our examinations. Let us challenge our candidates to create solutions to real societal problems.

Let’s have examinations that will allow learners to work in teams in a project. In the process of thinking up and creating solutions to the given problems, students will hone many other skills such as collaboration, adaptability, social responsibility, risk taking, organisation, and many others that are requisite in this century. This type of examining process will be the most credible. The examination could be set as a take-home project to take weeks or months. The assessment could be given a platform similar to the NTV- KCBLionsDen. Candidates could take up to half an hour to pitch their solutions and get on-the-spot scores.