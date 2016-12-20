I am a Sales person working for a pharmaceutical company. My performance rating has always been good until about one year ago, when I got a new Supervisor. My current rating does not meet the standards required for the job.

Is it possible for my Supervisor to make a conclusion on my performance within one year? I would like to understand why I got the low rating despite my efforts the entire year? What should I do to get a good rating?

The performance of a Sales staff is measured by the percentage of target they achieve month on month as well as the percentage of debt that is collected. The higher the achievement of revenue target and the lower the debt, the better the performance.

The other criteria used is the ability of the Sales person to get new business and to maintain the current clientele. You also must understand the product you are selling.

In your case your client is mostly the medical professionals and pharmacy owners, hence you must also have the demeanor to sell to that level of clientele.

In your case you need to understand what your revenue target was at the beginning of the year, and how much in terms of percentage and monetary value you managed to achieve. Do you have uncollected debt during the same period? What are you doing to ensure that the money is collected, have you escalated the issue of uncooperative clients to your supervisor. What proof do you have that you have made attempts to collect the debt. Do you have addition clients you have brought on board during the period and do your current clients derive value from your relationship?

Performance management can sometimes be subjective, however for sales staff it is highly objective, therefore it is possible for your Supervisor to determine your performance in a period of between six and one year.

You may think that you have been putting effort however for performance you must understand what your Supervisor expects from you.

The only way to understand why you were rated low is to have a candid discussion with your Supervisor and openly share your frustration. Before you have the meeting get your performance records for the revenue and debt ratio from the Finance department. Analyse all the new clients you have brought on board and if you have any email from your current client recommending your service, also have it ready.

Once you have the documents, it will be easier to discuss your performance.

The meeting with your Supervisor is important as it will be a chance for you to understand his/ her expectation in relation to performance. It will also be an opportunity for you to understand which areas you need to improve.

Performance discussions should be ongoing throughout the year, at least every quarter you should know if you are meeting your targets or not so that you can quickly get back on track.

Jane Muiruri is a senior HR Manager with Nation Media Group: