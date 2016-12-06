By Jane Muiruri

It has become quite challenging to decide on the career one will pursue since this becomes a lifetime commitment and any mistake can be quite costly and frustrating. Costly in terms of time and money.

Career choice is determined by the interest of the candidate. This is because you spend most of our time in the work place and you better be happy with what you do every day. Otherwise you will be unhappy and spread negative energy in the workplace. Your performance could also be greatly compromised.

The education qualification also determine the career choice.

This decision is best taken early enough when you are choosing the course to take in either universities or tertiary colleges.

Certain careers have a bias towards science based subjects while others require humanities. This in itself is a major determinant since we all aspire to know where our strength lies.

Marketability of the career is also a factor to consider. Some careers are saturated since there is more supply than demand.

Actuarial Science pays competitively since the supply is also low due to its complexity as a course of study.

Journalism would also be a good career to pursue since this industry is expanding especially the digital aspect of journalism. These are just examples and are not conclusive.

There are other careers that are only available in specific countries and locations due to their special nature. Marine based careers are only available in areas that have a water body. Hence this is quite limiting.

It is a fact of life that some careers pay better than others due to their complexity, supply factors of qualified candidates for the roles, industry they are based in and also the time it takes to get qualification to be considered as a professional in that career.

Some careers also require more sacrifice than the rest. Imagine the life of a doctor who is on call 24 hours daily. This career requires total dedication and to have passion to be able to sacrifice their social life and sometimes sleep to save lives.Nurses also fall in this category.

The police force is another line of career that requires total dedication.

The above careers often may compromise their social interaction especially during festivities and important family functions.

Hence as you decide on your career of choice you may want to consider these factors so that you make an informed decision.

Remember that you can have a well-paying job but your passion is elsewhere hence the need to review what gives you most satisfaction.

Is it only salary and benefits or passion for the job? Will you be able to pursue your hobbies as well when you choose a certain career?

All the best as you take this major decision.