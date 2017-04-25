How mobile technology has changed market research

By Edwin Bruno

Market research is absolutely critical for the growth of all businesses and organisations because it puts you inside the mind of your consumers. The concept of research has changed thanks to the growth of technology. We are now leaving the world of pen and paper, and moving to a place of mobile apps, SMS data collections and USSD technology.

How has mobile technology changed research

1) Results are collected in real time: Real time results are incredible because they help companies and market researchers know the data as it comes in. Mobile technology definitely helps with this.

Busy NGOs and organisations benefit from real-time results that can help them plan fundraising more accurately.

2) Geo location: Mobile apps allow for geo location and data collection monitoring in real time. It’s important to know where your data is coming from and geo location technology can achieve this. Mobile locations will continue to be a hot trend in the world of market research as NGOs and organisation look for data that is specific.

3) Surveys are being uploaded digitally: With questionnaires being uploaded online to mobile apps and USSD, the researcher is able to access them at any time if she or he wishes. Cloud computing has made it easy for market research companies to build on their questionnaires.

4) Pictures can be added: Research comes to life with images from on the ground. Pictures of respondents and the area that the organisation is in helps stakeholders to understand results better.

5) Mobile technology allows perception and emotion to be recorded: With USSD and SMS technology, you can run a perception survey and receive instant replies to see how participants feel about your product or service.

Consider the power of mobile technology for market research in order to unlock data about your customers and to grow your business. Custom mobile research solutions work best for companies in Tanzania that are looking to grow, contact me for more information on how this can be applied to your organization.