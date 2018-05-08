How you can become the best version of yourself

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Amina John Sanga holds a bachelor’s degree in Adult Education from university of Dar es Salaam which she was awarded in 2017. Born in Mbeya city, she spent her childhood life staying close with her family, which contributed greatly to her successful life today.

She is the author of “What Do You See”, a book that presents how people should see themselves. Stating that most people fail to see their real versions that were purposefully created. The book introduces one to discover and remain focused in the best version of themselves. It is built from Biblical examples; specifically young people are exemplified to maintain focus on their purpose. The best thing in this book is that, you don’t have to be Christian to understand what is being communicated in it; from all angles it calls people to live their purposes, but subscribes to Biblical scriptures as basic references. Success magazine interviewed her about the whole journey of becoming an author.

Why should people read your book?

My book contains insights on understanding your inner person, your call and the very purpose of your existence. It tells you why you should maintain your focus on what you are pursuing. If there is any book I would advise you to read on finding the reason of holding on despite despair and unpredictable situations, ‘What Do You See’ is number one among in the list I will make for you.

How did you become involved with the subject or theme of your book?

By experience I have encountered different tempting situations that would have pulled me out of my focus. Second, reading the story of Joseph in the Bible; the story that really pushed my interest further. Joseph existed and he really went through all that is narrated in the Bible. David was real, and he did go through all that is said in Holy Scriptures, Daniel and other young men written in the Bible were there. And their stories specifically were written to tell us their experiences so we cannot make the same mistakes (if any) or we learn from their strongest points. Third, I have seen many young ladies being tempted by minor things and they sacrifice their life calls and happiness for short-living fantasies. So this is what made me get interested in the topic. I wanted to tell people that life is not a fantasy, so we must live in reality.

How long have you been writing?

My passion for writing started a long time ago, but writing as a career started while I was in secondary school.

What are some of the references that you used while researching this book?

I relied on Holy Scriptures as a basic reference.

What do you think most characterizes your writing?

Every author has his/her own taste. I have mine too. My voice in writing reflects my real experience and I think this is what characterizes my voice in the book.

What did you enjoy most about writing this book?

It’s true that writers find some very interesting parts that pull together their passion. In this book I enjoyed the part that talks about Joseph’s life analogous to many young people of today (me included). And so I was passionately trying to deliver the message to young people.

What is the biggest thing that people THINK they know about your subject/genre, that isn’t so?

Most people would be deluded by the title and may think the book talks about “see” as sight ability of the eyes. But in reality, see is used to talk about view of your inner person (the real you); so in order to get it clearly you should dig deeper and pay attention to detail.

What inspires you?

I’m inspired by two things: one is the Word of God that gives me insights, understanding, light and direction toward my path; and two, is the fact that people out there need someone to tell them they can move forward once again. To tell them that there is a completely new life and that new life starts from their inner decisions to change. In this I feel I’m one among those who were called to tell them so.

How did you get to be where you are in your life today?

Several factors and many people played a great role to my being where I am today. But in summary, universal principles established to take control over happenings in this earth worked the same way to me: One, an opportunity to make a decision and choice for new direction and changes (everyone’s door is to be or has been knocked by this opportunity); we call it God’s grace. Two, hardworking and resilience; challenges are always there and they grow bigger as you rise, what keeps you up is the resilience and approach toward solving such challenges.

Who are some of your favorite authors that you feel were influential in your work?

I have read a lot of books, there are indeed many good authors, but Myles and many authors from best collection from Billy Graham Library are my favorite. Locally, my favourite authors are Eric Shigongo and Joel Nanauka.

For those interested in exploring the subject or theme of your book, where should they start?

Oh! Like other books, introduction covers the summary of the entire book but it won’t give you all details you need. And this book has each chapter linked with the next but carrying its own complete message. So if someone wants to explore the subject, he/she can start with the first chapter to the end, but also the last chapter can best give significant understanding of the message delivered from the book.