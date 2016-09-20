It is all about teachers’ affairs

By Devotha John @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

One man is out to change the face of Tanzania Teachers union at Karatu region in Arusha. The union’s regional Chairman Lotha Sambweti Laizer says he has managed to convince more teachers to join the union thereby increasing its membership from 1456 to 1776.

These teachers had signed Tanzania Union Fund forms, TUF 6. “This form will enable a teacher to have all the rights in the association, the form will mean that they’ll have to pay all the demands required by an eligible member,’’ he says.

The law states that a teacher who is a member of the Tanzania Teachers union but didn’t fill the form as a member to accept the terms and conditions of the union will not benefit from the association.

The regional chairman managed to reduce the gap between primary and secondary school teachers as members of the union despite the difference in level of education and management.

Challenges

The main challenge he faces as a leader of the union is to fight for members’ benefit which are also in hands of his employer.

Secondly there is still negative thinking about the union among teachers because they had once failed to see the importance of being part of TTU.

Mr Sambweti also talked of other challenges many teachers in Karatu district face, such as delayed allowances after they executed their invigilating duties of Form Four and Six students during exams.

He kept on asking teachers to support demonstration by signing a special form, which they actually did. This matter was however later resolved after thorough discussions with the district council.

The District council called on the Karatu District Education Director DED, of Karatu to pay at least half of the total amount claimed and other monies has been paid in phases.

Plans

Mr Sambweti said he plans to bring the region together by emphasising love, unity and compilation this is our mission.

“Creating awareness among teachers to know their rights, need of transparency and accountability in the union,” Mr Sambweti.

Another thing is to ensure the employer is following public service laws and regulations during dealing with teachers’ matters and assisting teachers when they face problems with employer.

Also to coordinate Union matters from national to region, districts and school level.

Talking about teachers benefit Mr Sambweti said all teachers now are share holders of Mwalimu Commercial Bank Limited (MCBL) which give sloans with affordable interest rate of 17percent and a house loan.

Another benefit is that Teachers will be given emergency loan, investing in various income generating activities that would help them demand their rights in case the government cancels their salaries over staging a strike.

Mr Sambweti went to Ilkurot Primary school 1989 to 1995 before joining Mukulat Secondary School 1996 to 1999.

From 2000 - 2002 he did his Advanced level studies at Dakawa High School. From 2007 to 2009 attended Mwenge University College of Education. He currently teaches at Karatu High school in Arusha Region.

Leadership expirience

Talking about experience in leadership starting from primary school as Head prefect to secondary school, he said he has served in responsible positions.