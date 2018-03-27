It is time to wake up and live

By Miranda Naiman

It is our natural inclination to complain about the granular details of life without taking the time to step back and view the ‘big picture.’

When was the last time you sought stillness and centred yourself to reflect on (1) your journey so far (2) your current position and (3) the road ahead? Gratitude generates transformative energy – it is the secret healing balm for your deepest psychological wounds and anxieties.

Scientific research shows that living mindfully in a deep state of gratitude has several personal benefits:

Better Sleep – with the mind at ease the body can rest easy.

Higher Self-Esteem – appreciation of the good things in life intrinsically helps you feel better about yourself.

Improved Relationships – when you are grateful for the people in your life, you will foster more meaningful relationships.

Better Physical Health – our mental state manifests physical symptoms.

Healthy mind = Healthy Body. Mental Strength – living with gratitude will inevitably make you a more resilient person

Enhance Empathy and Reduce Aggression - your life of gratitude will intuitively lead you to be more compassionate and reduce the compulsion to be aggressive in your words/actions.

The law of attraction is the ability to attract into our lives whatever we are focusing on – and if we are wholly focused on the positive aspects, we will draw in more of the same.

Where we place our focus is a personal choice: do you choose to complain about all that goes wrong or will you begin to see the lessons and blessings in the sum of your life experience? Let’s put this into practice by examining some common life situations:

A Struggling Career – “I’ve applied for so many jobs, and haven’t landed any interviews. They don’t even reply to my job applications; this sucks!” Transform this into I am thankful that I have qualifications and experience to even apply for a job; I am grateful to have access to newspapers, job portals and recruitment agencies who are valid resources in my hunt for work.

I am blessed to have access to the web where I can research ways to improve my chances of securing employment and upskilling myself for free.

A broken relationship – “Our relationship is not what it used to be. You used to be there for me and talk about your feelings, hopes and dreams. The love is gone, and you are always out working instead of being with me.”

Transform this into I am fortunate to have experienced life’s most powerful emotion: Love. I am grateful to have a provider in my life who supports the family and I am thankful that I am growing and learning more about my changing needs through this relationship. Losing a family member – “I am distraught, grieving and alone.

I don’t understand why this has happened to me. Life is hard enough already without losing one of the closest people to me.” Transform this into I cherish the great memories of days gone by and will focus on the positive impact you had on my life. I am thankful to have been part of your world and grateful for the lessons you have taught me and love we have shared. Gratitude is a powerful life-choice that you alone can embrace.

As the great Jim Rohhn aptly said; learn to be thankful for what you already have, while you pursue all that you want.