By Jane Muiruri

How can I earn equal or more salary than employees in my department of my level, yet I have better education qualification than them. I possess a Master degree, and they don’t? This is a question that lingers in the mind of most employees.

The young professionals have their templates “set out” as to what kind of lifestyle they aspire to leave. They dream of driving the latest car in the market and living in the “posh” areas of the town. They want to go for holidays in exquisite destination and post the same on “social media”.

Therefore by the time they are through with the Induction period they are already making plans for the first paycheck. Most of the times they get disappointed when after working for several years they have not achieved any of their aspirations.

This can be very frustrating and a kill joy to these employees.

This “get rich fast” mentality is the key factor that drives the individuals.

Intrinsic satisfaction derived from the job is no longer a key factor especially for the millennials. They are impatient and if you want to retain them you had better have a clear career path, benefits tailored to suit them, enabling work environment and of course a commensurate pay.

An MBA is a good to have on your CV, however you must understand that not all roles requires this qualification. In fact except the executive roles, MBA is usually not a requirement but an added advantage.

Therefore this will not necessarily give you competitive advantage in terms of salary package.

Professional qualification is very critical and gives one competitive advantage even sometimes more than education qualification. You need to review if you have all the professional qualification required in your trade. Most employees in the X and Y generations are more loyal to the employers and work for a long period hence the annual salary reviews enhance their pay.

Competitiveness of industries that your peers have worked for before is also a factor. Some industries offer more competitive salaries hence the negotiation power of such employees is already enhanced at the point of entry into the organisation you work for.

How did you get into the organisation, were you poached or you applied for the position and went through an interview process. Individuals who are poached are usually paid better since they dictate their terms. These are individuals who possess unique and rare skills in the market.



