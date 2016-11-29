Moral questions on graduation cap, gown

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

A resident of Makongo Juu, Rachel Munisi* has aligned four framed photos horizontally on her living room wall, which starts with a picture of her husband, followed by hers and then her two primary school-going children. What was common in all the four pictures was that they all wore mortar boards on their heads and an academic gown, and holding their rolled achievements.

In an interview with Success, Mrs Munisi says that the pictures reflect a thought that the trending practise of graduation ceremonies even for pre-schoolers leaves no gap of difference between higher learning graduates and pre-schoolers.

She is a mother of three and was obliged to follow the ‘graduation’ practise when her first two children moved from nursery to standard one. She says, “The parents are burdened with issues such as incurring the costs of a graduation ceremony, which includes paying more than Sh40,000 per child for a ceremony that doesn’t make sense at all.”

Upon not voicing out her concern to the respective school, Mrs Munisi says that while other parents are enduring the costs and not complaining, one parent can’t do or change much. And adds, “Sometimes as parents, we have to please our children and ensure they aren’t left out of the circle of what others are practising.”

But, the recent advice of the government to limit graduation gowns and caps at degree level going higher and not lower, has given some hope and a sigh of relief for parents like Mrs Munisi. On this note, Mrs Munisi says, “I am very happy with the government’s suggestion and it is definitely a good thing that the government is of the belief to honour the gown and ensure not every pupil has the mandate to wear it.”

Do pre-schoolers need a graduation?

The minister of education, science, technology and vocational training Prof Joyce Ndalichako was quoted on social media during the Agency for the Development of Educational Management’s diploma and certificate graduation ceremony in Mbeya, that at this time when the government is making efforts to improve the education sector and in order to improve the development of science and technology, it was necessary to distinguish the level of education of the lower level student from that of higher level so that the pupil desires to aim to reach there.

She said that for now it appears to be a common garment for students to be worn with the previous standard and advised that this should not continue and instead should be a dress for students from degree level onwards.

One of the teachers based in Dar es Salaam who preferred his identity to remain anonymous supports Prof Ndalichako’s advice. He shares with Success, “Why would anyone work so hard to wear a graduation gown when he/she has been wearing it at several stages in their lives. Graduation ceremonies at the highest levels these days don’t mean a thing because they have been adulterated.”

He traces back towards the end of 1990s when Tanzania experienced an upsurge in the opening of English Medium Schools, then referred to as ‘international schools.’ He shares, “The reality was that most of these were not international schools but schools that chose to teach in English following the national curriculum.

Prior to that young children whose parents thought they were better off starting their elementary education in English either took them to Kenya or Uganda and even overseas. These new schools in Tanzania, in order to attract parents, then came with cultures that adopted international traditions, from how they dressed to how they reached school in cosy school transport.”

The schools even embraced the graduation ceremony for toddlers and it became part of the tradition, a practise that started with pre-schoolers and further entrenched itself to standard seven leavers and later took route to even form four and six.

A commercial opportunity at stake

Though some were excited about the new tradition, there were those who were irked by what they termed as schools turning the so-called graduation as commercial projects, so believes James Bitesigirwe, a geography teacher at Kibangu English Medium School. He tells Success, “Basically, the graduation gown is part of school projects to earn money where some of the schools rent to other schools at a sum of Sh10,000 to Sh20,000 per gown and even higher.”

He furthers adds that he agrees with the minister’s suggestion to stop the tendency of low levels wearing these gowns because it undermines the respect of this garment, so in order for someone to wear this, they must be undergraduates of a certain professional.

According to him, the tendency of wearing graduation gowns for some of private schools started in the early 2000s, but it doesn’t have any impact to the education sector because it does not increase the pass rate, which simply means that wearing or not wearing the gown has no impact.

He further said, “There are some schools that have not introduced such a culture and their schools performing well in terms of the pass rate and their performance will never be undermined simply because they don’t use the gowns.”

A lecturer from Dar es Salaam University College of Education, Reuben Ndimbo’s wife completed her diploma this year but will not be wearing a graduation gown until she receives her first degree and promised to study for that, a decision entirely made by her.

Sharing his thought, “The suggestion by the minister can affect some of colleges as it is part of projects to earn other income, for instance the gowns are rented between Sh30,000 to Sh50,000 for universities and for primary and secondary schools the price varies between Sh10,000 to Sh50,000. Eventually, if this suggestion becomes decision, the institutions will suffer a loss because it is a big business not only renting it to their students but also to their fellow institutions.”

An increase of private schools and commercial competition has caused the younger children to wear clothes that are supposed to be worn by higher learning institutions. Winfrida Mwalongo, a graduate from Institute of Social Work also supports the suggestion and further advices that the government should create an effective system of education rather than leaving school owners to make their own decisions just because they want to earn more income.

“I remember in 2008, I refused to attend my diploma graduation because my dream was to wear the dress when I receive my first degree. During that graduation of my first degree I was very happy to pay Sh35,000 for hiring the gown,” Winfrida tells Success.

Mixed reactions

Despite the support many stakeholders have showered with Prof Ndalichako’s statement, some are still eager to keep the practise of graduation ceremony for pre-schoolers alive. Rowena Joseph, a Bahari Beach resident was of the view that there was no problem for low level pupils or students wearing the gowns because it will not affect anything, in fact, she said that she expects to graduate her first degree this year and will not be wearing the gown.

Ms Joseph stressed that the government should not just focus on who is wearing the gown but on the level of competency of the person wearing it. Kenton High School’s principal, Abdullah Mpanda is of the belief that students at primary or secondary level having their graduation ceremonies in gowns, gives them motivation to study hard so there is no problem since it doesn’t affect academic issues.