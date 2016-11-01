Past papers still play pivotal role in exams

By Esther Kibakaya @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

The months, weeks and days of preparations for national exams is one of the most hectic periods in school, every learner will admit. Granted, it’s draining moment for the teachers too.

Schools and individual learners devise different techniques to make sure they hit the right pitch by the time exams come -- from the different continous Assessment Tests (CAT) to the use of past papers.

For some subjects, news papers turn out to be a resource with the answers to ease the preparation process.

Latifa Mwengele, a Form Four student at Mapambano Education Centre, is set to start her final exams today.

As it was with many secondary school students, it has taken her months of sleepless nights to ensure that she is ready for the climax.

Apart from reading widely, which she admits to have helped her a lot, she also has gone through several past papers, sampling questions.

“This is one of the best revision methods that most students prefer when preparing for exams because it allows them to evaluate themselves practically,” she says.

Latifa now finds past paper exams as key to successful preparation. “I believe I will continue to embrace this approach for my future studies,” she says.

The O-level exam candidate: “Some of the topics found in the syllabus are not covered in class within a specific time, but by going through the exam papers, it helps learners to get equiped with such knowledge through questions in these past papers.”

She also points out that through past papers, students who have stayed out of the education system get to catch up with latest developments. “There are those who would wish to re-sit the examination but because a lot of time has passed for them but by working with past papers it allows them to easily catch up,”says the teenager.

John Shija is another who has been busy in the last couple of months and his preparations, just like Latifa, has involved the use of different past papers with the help of his teachers.

He and his friends have a study group which has tasked each of the members with different assignments.

The 17-year-old says going through several past papers has helped him get familiar with the types of questions that he might come across during the exams.

“We have been working out past papers for months now, this has been part of our learning style especially when preparing for exams. I find them very relevant because they help us to understand how questions are structured and what they’re asking and what they look for in an answer,” he says.

Emmanuel Kitambo, a physics and mathematics teacher at Mapambano Education Center says past papers have for many years have been used in assessing students’ readiness for the task at hand.

“Past papers are used as assessment and evaluation tool meaning a student can use a past paper to evaluate him or herself and see where he stands in a particular topic this will see a particular student put in more effort to ensure that incase he comes across such questions he will be able to answer them effectively.

According to him, they can be used as an indicator to see how well students can perform when faced with the same exam and also it helps to measure the areas of the syllabus which a student is strong and weak and how he can possibly improve.

“Going through past papers helps students understand where they need to put in more efforts so as to make the best out of their preparation time. It allows students to notice areas in which they can focus more while doing their revision,” he explains.

He points out that since the format which is used by the National Examination Council rarely changes, it puts learners in a better position to understand what to expect.

“The format takes a long time to change though the wording of the questions may change in a way or two ,” he says.

He adds that as teachers they use various ways in reviewing the papers which include in the form of home work where students after completing certain topic are given questions and also through monthly exams.

However, while past paper are still considered to be relevant today as they were in many years ago, there are a few concerned students who believe they should be used in moderation.

Jeremia Maregesi is another Form Four student from Tegeta High School who believes that over dependancy on these past papers could have a disastrous effect on someone’s performance.

“I know that we benefit a lot from past papers and among the benefits that we get include learning how to manage our time since the exams are set to be completed in a specific period,” he says.

He adds: However, there are negative sides when students depend so much on past papers. The possibility of them not taking enough time to go through other materials such as books and notes is high and this can make them inactive which is not good for them.

This according to him in the long run could produce citizens who only studied to pass exams and not to acquire life skills that will be useful to them in future.

“When the format changes slightly some students are caught off guard without any practical solutions to the problem at hand,” he says.

Access to past papers in recent years has greatly improved in comparison to the past years.

With technology there has been a number of websites that offer students with variety of past paper exams ,this helps them to save time and money because students can have an access to a large number of papers in a short period of time.

Students who have access to internet can lay their hands on a lot of online material at a low cost.

In Tanzania such access has been made easy by ElimuTanzania which is an Innovative Educational Platform which has focus in making learning exciting and effective.

Considered by a number of students who have visited the site to be their best revision site, it follows on the Necta curriculum and has been approved by the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training.

Most students admit that it is user friendly given the format of its organisation.

“It is free and it is designed in such a way that even students who are not very familiar with the use of a computer can still be able to log in and review all the past papers they want. Before it was hard to get all the past paper from one pool,” says another student from Tegeta.

The site has all the NECTA Past Papers for Forms Two, Four and Six in all the subjects.

Also available on the site are on-line tests for the examinable classes with in-depth preparations for their upcoming examinations.

ShuleDirect is another online platform that provides educational learning content for students and teachers in secondary schools.