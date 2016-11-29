Preparing students for the future

By Elizabeth Tungaraza @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

For fresh graduates, one major disadvantage they face when applying for employment is lack of working experience. Although it is not a formula, most employers need to recruit personnel whom apart from possessing the required academic qualifications for the vacancy post; they also have at least some experience in the job they applied.

Indeed, working experience is a key ingredient that a person needs to have for him/her to be more marketable in the job market. It can give a job candidate more advantage over others who lack such an important ingredient. With such an advantage, the bargaining power increases and it may open up room for him/her to earn more.

A student who is already employed is at a great advantage as he/she gains working experience while studying. However, it is hard for students to balance between school and work, as they both add a huge workload on them.

But in either ways, studying while gaining practical working experience at the same time could be truly a blessing as the returns in the end can be of benefit to the student, such as; they can be able to share the combined skills they learn in school and at the workplace. This allows them to stand out as potential employees in the job market.

INITIATING THE PROGRAMME

In recognising the importance of possessing working experience, Barclays Bank in partnership with a non-governmental organisation, Junior Achievement Tanzania, have developed four important skills under the “Ready to Work” plan in order to prepare university students for the world’s job market.

These skills have been grouped into four categories, which are Work skills, People skills, Money skills and Entrepreneurial skills. The “Ready to Work” plan is a pan-African initiative aimed at helping university students build-up skills they need to make critical transition from education into the world of work.

This digital and face-to-face initiative will guide students on how to look for an interview, how to manage their money, ways to impress colleagues and clients as well as providing the skills they need to start and run their own businesses.

Speaking during the launching of the programme at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) recently, Ms Hellen Siria, Citizenship and Communications Manager at Barclays Bank, said the programme targets to reach some 3,000 students and will be implemented in eight institutions of higher learning in the country.

Some of the institutions of higher learning to be involved are the University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm), University of Dodoma (Udom), Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA), Institute of Finance Management (IFM), College of Business Education (CBE) Dar es Salaam campus, Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA) and the Morogoro-based Mzumbe University.

“The Barclays Bank digital and face-to-face learning initiative provides four modules, covering work, people, money and entrepreneurial skills. The learning platform is fully responsive and enables students to select their own learning pathway depending on what is currently most important to them,” she said, adding; “The programme aims at delivering four essential skills that will take students through the “Work skills” -that prepare students for the world of work, prepare students to look for work, search for jobs and start settling in and excelling at work,” she said.

Under “People skills”, students will learn how to impress their colleagues and customers, understanding other people skills, working with others, and how to improve individual’s ability to enhance people skills.

“Through “Money skills”, students will learn more on how to manage and grow their hard-earned cash, manage their money, dealing with credit and debt and finally managing their finances in the future,” explained Hellen.

According to her, the programme will also take students to learn “Entrepreneurial skills”, whereby they will be engaged in a real-life learning experience. The online programme, she said, will help students to develop life skills that are “transferable and adaptable to various situations, in which an objective needs to be achieved.”

“Students enrolled in the Entrepreneurial skills programme will be able to understand the techniques of mapping out their own success story, consider their own business, setting and growing their own business.

The programme also calls for students to “Work at their own pace” and learn their own way and at their own time. Therefore, the “Ready to Work” online curriculum lets students develop these skills from their personal computers, tablets or smart phones,” she added.

TRAINING YOUTH

For his part, Hamis Kasong, the Junior Achievement Tanzania executive director, expressed their commitment to train youth aged between 15 and 35 years old on work readiness, entrepreneurship and work skills. “This online initiative which has been launched in eight institutions of higher learning, will also be extended to cover 3,000 graduates in other institutions across the country by 2017/2018,” he said.

“Ready to Work programme will cover employability area of work skills, Money skills, People skills and Entrepreneurial skills. Such skills will be provided to students free of charge. As the number of graduate increase annually, we anticipate that the programme will reduce the gap between those wishing to be employed and those wishing to venture into self-employment,” he said.

Hamis believes that if students will successfully manage to combine those skills, they will be able to work in any environment; they can employ themselves, create employment for others and increase their income. “Creating new employment is possible through such skills which will in turn boost individual economy and the country’s economy at large,” he said.

Chuwa Henry, one of the beneficiaries of the programme from IAA in Arusha, commended Baclays Bank and Junior Achievement Tanzania for coming up with the programme, saying it would enable students to work in any environment after they graduate from universities.

“The programme helps student on how to write a best Curriculum Vitae, which will impress employers and in turn increases the chance of being shortlisted for an interview,” he said.

“People skills prepare students for effective communication and make them understand their emotional intelligence, which in turn equips students with skills to productively work with any kind of person and in kind of environment,” he added.

Chuwa is optimistic that the combination of money and entrepreneurial skills will have and added advantage for students as they will cultivate a culture to spend the little money they have wisely, to save the money and have an ideal fund for starting business after graduating.

“Entrepreneurial skills helps us on how to use the little money we have saved to invest as a start-up capital for our own business. Under the module, marketing skills are also important in ensuring that our little businesses grow and succeed. It will help in creating employment for ourselves and for others,” added Chuwa.

Chuwa is of the opinion that more Tanzanian students need such skills. He appealed to the two institutions to extent the programme to cover as many students as possible. “Such important skills should be provided from secondary school level to the university students,” he said.

NEED FOR THE PROGRAMME

A school president from UDSM-DUCE Nchimbi Livinus also agrees that, Tanzanian students need the programme because the education content which is provided by institutions in Tanzania to a large extent does not prepare the environment for graduates to employ themselves.

“This program prepares and helps students to employ themselves after completing their studies. Also it helps students to develop communication skills and confidence e.g speaking, listening and reading skills” noted Livinus”.