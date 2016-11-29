By Seraphine Ruligirwa-Kamara

Rejection is an experience anyone would rather not have. The feeling of not being good enough, not fitting the bill or simply unwanted shoots straight to the core of humanity’s core insecurities; the fear of criticism. Everyone however brave, confident or self-assured he or she may seem harbors the fear of criticism.

Knowing this, opponents across business, corporate and political divides use this to their greatest advantage. It very effectively instills fear keeping the rejected locked in a dense impenetrable ball of inaction making it one of the most useful tactics in intimidation and immobilisation.

Unfortunately, rejection has been used rather carelessly in the corporate setting causing irreparable loss of confidence in some of the most brilliant professionals who for one reason or other either are truly or perceived to be unfit. I bet you know of a few souls whose careers and overall lives took a nose-dive after an untimely fall from grace, sacking or early retirement, re-structuring, right-sizing or whatever fancy term now given to throwing people on the streets.

Positive reaction

Let’s talk about you for a moment. You’ve no doubt been rejected, humiliated and humbled in one way or another. I know you wished the earth would open up and burry you at the time. When that feeling passed, you reacted, recoiled or responded. In reaction, let’s just say that some well-built security guards had to flex their muscles and carry you out kicking and screaming. If you recoiled, you switched off your phone, turned out the light and shut the world outside the door for a few hours, days, months... you get the point; you took a time-out. You hibernated. If you did that well even for a minute, you came out with guns blazing. To show the ignorant short-sighted twat(s) who didn’t appreciate what you’re truly worth. Now that is response.

You see, rejection however terrible it may feel is simply a call-to-action you only fail to hear at your peril. An educated mind faced with such a circumstance sits still until it reaches a state of mental order – a calm that enables proper understanding of the underlying message. The message is that you have not satisfactorily shown cause why you should be valued. If you think you have, listen once more; it is an indication that you failed to show it loudly, brightly or strongly for long enough for those who should to experience what you bring to the party. The more important message is that you now have an opportunity to do so on your terms. It is the understanding or lack of it thereof that is the major differentiating factor in what rejection does or doesn’t do for people. When faced with rejection, your ability to sit still places you in a position to appreciate natural order and visualise the successful end of the situation. Visualisation is the conscious use of your higher faculty of imagination. It attracts to you multiplied resources, intensifies your wisdom and enables you to exploit the now obvious opportunities you previously failed to recognise.

Consider the following famous rejections and what the rejected created thereby causing great discomfort to their detractors;

1. His teachers rejected him saying he would not amount to much because he couldn’t speak until he was four years of age. He went on to publish over three hundred scientific papers along with over 150 non-scientific works. His great intellectual achievements and originality have made his name synonymous with genius. That was Albert Einstein.

2. He was cut from his high school basketball team because he “wasn’t good enough”. Now his biography on the NBA website states, “By acclamation, he is the greatest basketball player of all time. He was one of the most effectively marketed athletes of his generation and was considered instrumental in popularising the NBA around the world in the 1980s and 1990s. That is Michael Jordan.

3. He was fired from his newspaper job for “having no imagination and lacking original ideas”. Later as an animator and entrepreneur, he was particularly noted as a film producer, popular showman and innovator in animation and theme-park design. He led the creation of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. He received four honorary Academy Awards and won 22 Academy Awards from a total of 59 nominations, including a record of four in one year giving him more awards and nominations than any other individual in history. That was Walt Disney.

4. At thirty years of age, he was devastated and depressed because he was unceremoniously removed from the company he started. He became the charismatic and design-driven pioneer of the personal computer revolution. He returned to the same company he had been kicked out of, took control as CEO bringing the enterprise from near bankruptcy to profitability by 1998. That was the late Steve Jobs.

5. They were rejected by Decca Recording Studios saying; “We don’t like their sound. They have no future in show business”. They rose to become the greatest and most influential act of the rock era and were collectively included in Time magazine’s compilation of the twentieth century’s 100 most influential people. They are the best-selling band in history - The Beatles.

6. Some of the most respected notables on both sides of America’s political divides dismissed him as a novice. Others called him a political lightweight while others opined that he wasn’t black enough to influence the black vote. This is the first-ever black leader of the world’s most powerful nation, America’s President Barrack Obama.

7. She was demoted from her job as a news anchor because “she wasn’t fit for television”. She is best known for her multi-award-winning talk show - the highest-rated program of its kind in history and was nationally syndicated from 1986 to 2011. She is dubbed the “Queen of All Media” and has been ranked the richest African-American of the 20th century, the greatest black philanthropist in American history, and is currently North America’s only black billionaire. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama and an honorary doctorate degree from Harvard University. That is Oprah Winfrey.

8. She was denied a client service position at an advertising agency she worked at because she didn’t have a university degree and eventually unceremoniously fired. She is now a respected entrepreneur whose successful twelve-year advertising house is the partner of choice for multi-nationals and world-famous brands operating in the Eastern Africa region. She is a sought-after expert on Attitude and Human Potential providing leadership coaching to high-level managers, directors and C-level executives. Interestingly, her clients are largely degree, MA and doctorate holders. Yes, you guessed right - that’s yours truly.

How do you feel about rejection now?