Reliving Mwalimu’s Ujamaa

By Nahida Esmail @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

It may not seem unusual when you hear of volunteers helping to build a school, but when you take a closer look you will be pleasantly surprised.

Last month, 53 graduates from various universities in the country took up the task of volunteering to lay bricks to renovate a school in the Mkuranga District.

The graduates are from Mbeya, Kahama, Iringa, Mwanza, Arusha, Pwani, Dar, Mara and were drawn from different fields of expertise.

These volunteers left their jobs and families to lay bricks for Nasibugani Secondary School, which initially was built to cater for 96 students but now has over 300 students from five surrounding Districts.

When word got out that the teachers and students lived and taught in cramped classrooms, these university graduates decided to take action by making bricks to build more facilities to accommodate the extra learners.

Their aim was to make 45,000 bricks within a month for five classrooms and five domitories.

Daniel Sarungi was the first in the group to hear of the cramped situation at the school.

He informed other graduates who call themselves ‘Wazalendo’. For Daniel it took an extra cost because his employers wouldn’t allow him pursue his dream.

“I wasn’t granted leave from work, so I resigned, as I saw the need to build a school was greater,” Daniel said.

He was a senior IT risk and security analyst at a certain bank in Dar es Salaam.

Just like in many such scenarios, the natives didn’t see the need involve themselve in what they believe is the responsibility of the state to build schools.

Those who wanted to help out would only do that for a fee.

These university volunteers came about to re-mind these villagers of the brotherhood and self reliance policy which was Mwalimu Nyerere’s brain child almost 50 years ago.

Proponents of Ujamaa policy believe it helped the nation to unite under one banner, to be brothers united in language and purpose. Tanzania not only helped nearby African countries in their struggle by donating what they could but they went a step further to accommodate exiles from South Africa and other countries .

To these volunteers it was only natural that they should give up some of their comfortable positions to come and build a school.

To them this was an example what true partriotism ought to look like.

“It doesn’t matter whether you will bene-fit from it or not, as long as your country will. It is a reminder that we are a community based society and not an individual one,” says one of the volunteers. Lulu Kamalamo, studied Marketing Management at a Malaysian University, has spent a month in Mukuranga.

She bears the view that it doesnt matter what you do but as long as the community benefits from the little efforts that you put in. Jane Runje,holds a Masters Degree in Finance and Credit from a University in Russia, to her , nationhood comes first before anything esle. “Tanzania is for all of us, don’t wait for something to be done for you. Make the first move,” she says. This University graduates group believe the values of Ujamaa still has room in modern Tanzania.

Phillip Mangula, CCM’s Vice chairman believes that the example that the young men and women have shown should resonate countrywide.

“They have shown an example of selflessness, to give their time to build a school for others,” he said. He adds: It is common known ledge that when a villager gets a degree, he does not return to the village, rather he leaves in such for a better life.

“The nation should look at these volunteers as fine examples of future leaders.