By Seraphine Ruligirwa-Kamara sera@iuponline.com @SRuligirwa

Leadership is by its very nature is about taking responsibility and holding one’s self accountable for decisions made whether right or wrong. It is one of the sharpest differences between politics and corporate business where matters are run with measurable consistently productive actions and accountability at every level.

Most of us gravitate towards the people we have the greatest respect for. People who accept responsibility for every one of their actions, decisions and work - their lives. If we studied the work and lives of SME and corporate moguls running successful enterprises we would note that they have a common denominator.

They are individuals rarely seen ducking responsibility by blaming someone else during difficult times. They are great buck-stoppers even when faced with unfavorable situations because they are highly self-aware.

These are people who seek to understand their contribution to any unproductive situations knowing that every effect is the result of a cause by something or someone. They choose to learn their lessons and keep moving on taking full responsibility for whatever happens at every milestone.

Responsibility is a choice that we make - it is the key to our freedom. With this trait, our future can be everything we want it to be. We all have the talent and skills within us to deliver to ourselves and experience one successful day after another. However, it is up to each one of us to choose responsibility or not.

“When a person takes responsibility for their life and the results they are obtaining, they cease to blame others as the cause of their results.”

- Val Van De Wall

Since you cannot change other people, blame is not only inappropriate but totally unproductive. Blaming others causes a person to remain bound in a self-imposed prison. Refusal to accept responsibility for our actions and inactions is total rejection of our uniqueness.

When we pass the buck, we hand over our power to other people - the people we blame for our misfortunes or the unfortunate circumstances that we find ourselves in. What happens thereafter is that we are no longer in control of our future. We then sit back hoping that good things happen but because of past experiences, we expect undesirable things to pan out in our lives time and again.

Those who do not take responsibility for their lives often find themselves in a mental prison. Sadly, most are unaware of their imprisonment. The truth is that mental incarceration is often much worse than physical imprisonment. The torment is capable of destroying just about everything necessary for a meaningful and fulfilling life. I am referring to self-image, self-respect, successful personal, social and professional relationships not to mention a host of other attributes. Mental torment can even cause a person’s physical health to deteriorate.

Responsibility flings the prison door ajar permitting us to walk out into a life of freedom. If we find ourselves in such a mental state, we must appreciate that there is a way out. Unlike the case with prisons, escape from a mental prison is not only possible but is safe and highly encouraged. The key is responsibility. Unfortunately, we encounter them everywhere, everyday. These are the masses of people who struggle through life day in and day out. They struggle because they permit their minds to be dominated by the tendency to perennially blame other people, things and situations for their misfortunes. If this is a description of your way of life, decide to let it go.

Clearly understand that regardless of how much authority others may have in your life, you are fully in control of what happens in your life. If your life is not a magnificent adventure of advancement from strength to strength, it is because you have made errors in it. Those around you however close to you are not responsible for your life.

You are. You were created to grow to the highest peaks of what is possible for you. You do this by continuously growing by proactively taking responsibility for your actions - especially those that end up in mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes in life. In some instances, most are not even aware of their mistakes.

At some point - usually the point where there are negative effects of our mistakes, we have the opportunity to own up and embrace the learning in our unproductive actions or inactions. This is the only sure process of developing our self-consciousness. When we are aware of our strengths and weaknesses, we are better equipped to reign ourselves to avoid the vicious cycle of undesired situations in our lives. This is called freedom.