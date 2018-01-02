CAREER PROFILE: Self-motivation and focus Key to success

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Magreth Gifth Mushi, is an intelligent, well-presented and adaptable holder of LL.B (Hons) degree from Tumaini University Makumira Arusha and currently a Post Graduate student pursuing a Diploma in Legal Practice from Law School of Tanzania. She is also a teacher and an author with solid experiences, qualification, comprehensive skills-set and underpinned by work in a highly demanding environment. She’s a lawyer with commitment in writing books and articles. She uses high standard of communication ability to establish positive interpersonal relationship to drive results, but is quick and willing to assimilate and apply new work procedure.

1. When did it dawn upon you that you wanted to be a writer?

When I was in advanced level education I became more interested in reading various books, magazine and articles, this was aspired by subjects I was studying then.

2. What inspires you to write?

My passion for books: When I started reading a lot of books, I found out that youth is a group that many authors have written few about despite it being a group which needs to be more informed. This was the reason behind my decision to write, I wanted to reach out to my fellow youth.

3. How often do you write?

I do write a lot, every day I write on social networks, and especially in my Whatsup ladies groups, I do write for them a lot of motivational words of encouragement to uplift their lives.

4. Do you aim to complete a set number of pages or words each day?

Yes, when I start writing a book per day I do write one page and with that self-discipline I finish writing the book that I am writing on time.

5. Writers are often associated with loner tendencies; is there any truth to that?

Yes, since they all vary in the way of addressing the public and every author has his or her own way of writing and audience. Fore stance I write for the youth.

6. Do you think writers have a normal life like others?

No, because they spend and devote most of their time reading a lot of books and listening to a lot of educative stuffs so as to have something new in the mind every day.

7. What, according to you, is the hardest thing about writing?

Time shortage is the hardest. I have other responsibilities to work upon. Also, write something that will attract the audience one must have an art to deliver good things.

8. Any tips you would like to share to overcome the challenges?

I have managed to schedule my time well to make sure that in any way other responsibilities does not affect my career.

9. Does a bad review affect your writing?

To some extent it does, but this is in a positive way so as to improve my writings to become more standard. Negative effects happen when you really intend to reach to the targeted audience and fail to deliver the right message.

10. Any advice you would like to give to your younger self?

I would advise myself to read a lot of books. If you really want to transform yourself and to transform this nation, start by working harder.

11. Do you recall the first ever book/novel you read?

My first book to read was a book called Jacob and Esau. I read it when I was in class four at that time. It was sent as a gift.

12. Tell us about your writing style, how is it different from other writers?

What makes my books different from others is that I share my life experience in my books. What I write is not a mere story of something that doesn’t exist but it’s mostly my personal life and what I have seen from people around me and the community at large.

13. Do your novels carry a message?

My books carry very powerfully messages, because what I write is based on real life of the youth of nowadays and the challenges they face when they’re at school, my massages reflect the real society.

14. What books have influenced your life the most?

Spiritual and motivational books.

15. Are there any books that you are currently reading and why?

The current book that am reading is the book called Mbinu 60 za Kutimiza Malengo yako by Joel Arthar Nanauka, I chose to read this book at this particular time because we have welcomed a new year and I want to improve more in implementing my strategies for 2018

16. Is it true that anyone can be a writer?

No, it’s not true because writing is a talent and passion, it’s something a person is born with and its developed through learning and practicing.

17. People believe that being a published author is glamorous, is that true?

Yes, because people want to learn a lot from them, from their daily life to what they write in their books.

18. Do you believe attractive book covers help in its sales?

Yes, because when something attracts a person then they will definitely want to know more about it.

19. Were your parents supportive of your choice of career?

Yes, they were very supportive; they gave me all required needs to help me reach my goal.

20. Do you have a library at home?

Yes, I do have a home library; I established it when I found out that I am interested in reading books and writing.

21. What is that dream goal you want to achieve in your life?