Shirima: Passion key for legal practice

Besides spending a year at the Australian Institute of Business, where she earned an MBA degree, Krispinana Shirima graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Dar es Salaam and she is currently a partner at Kibuuka Law Chambers.

Krispinana believes she became a lawyer partly because her father shaped her views about service, business, and community and encouraged her to consider law. In this interview Krispinana tells The Citizen more about her legal career, her advice for new lawyers, what it’s like to be a law firm partner, and the role of mentors in enhancing a lawyer’s career.

How did you become a partner? Did you aspire to that role?

Prior to becoming a partner at Kibuuka Law Chambers, I was fortunate enough to gain internship and work experiences at Mkono & Co. Advocates, Rex Attorneys, and AON Tanzania. Frankly, most firms will make someone a partner only if he or she is a competent lawyer who’s committed to the firm, its vision and its clients. For other firms, such a lawyer will have an MBA or business experience.

Did I aspire to that role? No. But, Kibuuka Law Chambers was founded by my husband, Paul Kibuuka, and it’s been my home and working closely with him is something we planned five years ago. We are blessed our founder is very active, and if we want to be an enduring corporate law firm in Tanzania, I have to be a part of it.

How has becoming a partner changed your working life?

I have taken on a greater role for maintaining existing client relationships and creating new ones. That’s why I nowadays delegate some technical legal assignments to the firm’s associates, but without any sense of abdication.

This allows them to develop the necessary competencies and, in order to groom new partners of the firm, I need to give our associates assignments that are interesting, demanding, and valuable. Additionally, I now approach my work from not only a legal angle, but also a business angle; serving as a strategic adviser to the board and management of our clients.

What is the greatest challenge you’ve encountered since becoming a partner?

The need to diversify and grow our client base has been the greatest challenge. I was in-house at AON Tanzania for seven years and, therefore, had to hit the ground running when I joined private practice at Kibuuka Law Chambers.

Luckily, teamwork with the firm’s managing partner and associates enabled me to grow my client base and shape my corporate transactional practice. I also had to work hard to expand my network of private sector and government contacts. After I had successfully closed a few deals, everything began to fall into place.

What are the key attributes a lawyer must have to be promoted to partner?

To begin with, you must have a genuine interest in the law and extensive technical legal expertise. This is your footing and, without this, you will struggle to make partner in a law firm. Remember, business follows competence. You must also have good people skills: the ability to listen, to communicate and to relate to others from a personal or professional front. Dar es Salaam is an extremely competitive legal market, so you must always stay at the top of your game to win clients and gain their respect.

As well, developing the right mindset and having respect for fellow lawyers are the other key attributes if you are to have a challenging, but gratifying, career as a partner.

Did you always want to be a lawyer?

Well, I grew up watching movies and TV shows about lawyers, which portrayed the legal industry in a quite swanky way. I can recall also reading detective fiction novels. I reckon that was the origin of my early interest in the legal profession.

I studied arts subjects for my A-levels at St. Mary’s Mazinde Juu Secondary School and, while there, I think my decision to apply for law at university was influenced by my father, Isidore Leka Shirima, who’s now retired after serving as a Regional Commissioner for Dodoma, Mtwara, Mara, and Arusha. He shaped my views about service, business, and community; and he encouraged me to consider law.

What do you enjoy most about being a lawyer?

I enjoy knowing the law and being able to apply it in a commercial way to the various projects that clients of our firm entrust us with.

I love doing the deals, helping with transactions and collaborating with our clients and, at times, with foreign lawyers. The idea of finally nailing down a deal is what thrills me; and I truly enjoy assisting clients to achieve their strategic goals.

What role, if any, have mentors played in enhancing your legal career?

When you come out of law school, you have an elementary understanding of the law, but you don’t have a grasp of what it means to be a practicing lawyer. Mentors help to provide guidance and support based, of course, on a lawyer’s unique developmental needs.

I have been lucky to receive guidance from my mentor—corporate law guru, Dr Eve Hawa Sinare. As one of my favourite mentors, she has been invaluable in helping with my personal and professional development. Through mentorship, I have also learnt the benefit of repaying good deeds to others hence I am striving to be a valuable mentor myself.

If you could give one piece of advice to new lawyers, what would it be?

Know where your passion lies. Being a lawyer is very demanding and requires unique sacrifices and, without a passion for legal practice, it is difficult to feel motivated and inspired—and even maintain a lucrative, productive, and fulfilling career. New lawyers should appreciate that it’s the small things, such as, returning calls promptly that augment client relationships.