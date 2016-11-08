Students speak out on debate

By Elizabeth Tungaraza @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Student International competitions can offer or bring opportunities. These kinds of competitions are platform for them to showcase their talents and sometimes can help them to achieve greater things in life.

They can stand for and give effective ways of securing jobs, fields, scholarships, fellowship and exposure to world.

Following that, Tanzania Competitive Rhetoric Organization (TCRO) hosted the first Mwalimu Nyerere Schools Invitational (IV) Debate Championships at Feza International School, Sala Sala Campus in Dar es Salaam.

The competition took place from Friday 14th October and ended on Sunday 16th October thi s year.

Nineteen teams from 14 local schools including the host Feza International, Tusiime, Al Muntazir, Shamsiye, Laureate, Baobab (Bagamoyo), Barbro Johansson, Eagles (Bagamoyo), Morogoro Secondary, Feza Boys, Premier Girls (Bagamoyo), Green Acres and 5 teams from 5 schools in Uganda, namely London College of St Lawrence, Muyenga High School, St Lawrence Citizens High School, Nyakusura School and St Lawrence College Parais Pallais took part.

Five preliminary rounds took place with only 8 teams making it to the quarter finals before a highly contested semifinal. The final topic which tested public justice courts over conventional courts was debated by Feza International and St Lawrence Parais Pallais with the former winning the first Mwalimu Nyerere Schools debate competition. Dominic Mwakifulefule, the convener for the tournament, which was the first debate competition in Tanzania to use the world schools debate format, said that he was thrilled so many schools came to the competition with enthusiasm. “We never thought that we would actually reach even half of our tournament cap of 40 teams given the challenges. Feza International Campus has 20 classrooms which can accommodate only 40 teams and when we had crossed our half way mark, we knew already that it was going to be a competitive competition. This is more than we could have asked for”, said Mwakifulefule who is also the director for TCRO.

TCRO previously organised the Zanzibar Open Universities Debate Championships in September where Mzumbe University, Mbeya Campus won against all odds. The Mwalimu Nyerere IV was being more robust and the stakes were higher because the winning school will be fully sponsored to attend the Orate Africa Speaking Championships at the University of Botswana from 17-22nd December this year.

For his part, Feza International school headteacher Mr Ibrahim Yunus said they were glad to host the competition. Mr Yunus said, “As a school, we always strive for excellence in all areas and we have been looking to host a debate competition of our own so the Mwalimu Nyerere Schools IV worked as a great bench marking event to build from. Participating in this competition presents a wonderful platform for our students to interact with others. We usually have to travel overseas to be exposed to the worldly atmosphere so it’s refreshing to see international debate standards reach our shores in Tanzania.”

Mwalimu Nyerere Schools IV will be an annual schools debate competition that will take place annaully to honour to the father of the nation. “It’s only fitting that we named this competition after him because he was also a teacher and this tournament involves both teachers and students.

His person and qualities make for the very core ideals of the tournament to instill leadership and democratic ethos in the students present”, said Mwakifulefule. The 5 preliminary rounds featured pre prepared topics that covered cross cutting themes such as wildlife conservation, albino killings, peace and democracy and regional trade groups.

Speaking with Success magazine Fuad Thabit from Feza Boys said that the completion was meant to evaluate and enhance the skills and ability of Tanzania students particularly on the whole aspect of debating. “The competition hosted teams from Uganda and Zimbabwe so that we Tanzanian students can get experience and wider scope in the field of debating,” noted the form three student.

He added that the research shows that Tanzania is seen to be not as greatly involved in debating as other African countries such as Uganda, Botswana, South Africa and other countries. he alos noted that Ugandan teams proved to be extremely good because of more debating experience.

Another student from Feza boys, David Anderson Mlabwa said that Debating in Tanzania is not so established compared to neighbours countries.

He thanks the organizer of the competitions. “Tanzanian have the potential to become one of the best in Africa and International competitions. Our only hindrance is we lack the platform to establish ourselves” says a form six student