Tips to keep hackers out of your Facebook and Twitter accounts

By Success Reporter

With hackers trying to get in to everyone’s business, it is important to secure your social media accounts. Some mistakes could put you at risk but it isn’t just a theoretical threat.

Pranksters, vandals, and malicious attackers all look for ways to get into any legitimate account they can.

So while you don’t need to hide in a hole, there are some worthwhile and easy steps you can take to keep your accounts from being hijacked. Here are six ways to keep yourself safe.

1. Make the most of your device’s lock screen – Set all of your computing devices to lock quickly when you stop using them so you have protection from physical attacks.

Always try and use a strong passcode or biometric to guard devices.

If the unlock code for your phone is your birthday, you’re not making it that difficult for someone to break in.

2. Use a strong, unique password and two-factor authentication – One of the easiest ways someone can get into your account is by acquiring leaked credentials, and trying those email and password combinations across on other services.

That threat goes away if you use different passwords across all of your accounts.

It is also important to require a second code, or “factor,” to log into accounts, meaning that even if an attacker gets your password, they’d also need control of a second device—usually your smartphone—to break in.

To add two-factor authentication on Facebook, go to Settings > Security and Login > Two-Factor Authentication. Then enter your password to confirm that you want to make changes, and set two-factor to “On.”

To add it on Twitter, go to Settings and Privacy > Account. In the Security subsection, click on Review your login verification methods. After entering your password you’ll land on a Login verification screen where you can make the same choices about how and where to receive codes.

3. Remote control – Facebook has a few options to help keep on top of who’s accessing your account, and where. Under Settings > Security and Login, you can see all the devices your account is logged in on, and where they are.

See something you don’t recognise, or a device you’ve lost track of? The right-hand icon gives you the option of logging out remotely, or reporting it as an imposter. From there, scroll down to ‘Get alerts about unrecognised logins’, and turn it on.