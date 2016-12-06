Top students reveal secrets to success

By Majuto Omary @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Recently, two Tanzanian students emerged the top in the world in the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in ‘A’ level Computer Science and ‘O’ level Mathematics. The students Harshvardhan Babla who won the first position in the world in ‘Advanced’ level’s computer science subject and Abishek Sankaranarayanan who secured the first position in the world for ‘Ordinary’ level mathematics examinations are from Academic International School.

Speaking to Success, Harshvardhan upon receiving the prestigious award, said, “I believe the most important factors are hard work, diligence and academic discipline. Furthermore, Academic International School provides a good environment for studies, both in terms of proficient teaching and good delivery of the syllabus. I believe the awards we have won will encourage students and teachers to ensure that students of Academic win more prizes in future examinations.”

The young achiever also added that there are no short cuts to good academic performance. Academic discipline, hard work and dedication are essential. There must be a proper balance between hard work and fun.

Abishek from O Levels agrees with what his fellow achiever said about dedication and hard work. He further tells Success that teachers have played a very important role in his achievement. He said, “I fully comply with all what Harshvardhan said. I would also add other important factors. My teachers had teaching competence; they had very good knowledge of their subjects. They had interest in and enthusiasm for their subjects and ability to maintain an effective learning environment.

Equally important, they were able to exercise control over the classroom and maintain student discipline. Also with regards to teachers, I appreciated that they showed genuine care for each student’s progress, respect for the students as learners as well as respect for students as individuals.”

Needless to say, the achievers’ parents and the school environment made considerable contribution to their success. Throughout their studies, their parents provided them with a supportive environment at home, so believes Abishek. He explained, “We had a good relationship among all family members, which had a good impact on my mind so that I could study well. My parents encouraged me by appreciating me if I performed well in my exams and encouraged me if my performance was below expected standards.”

Communication between parents and teachers is an essential tool in any child’s development. Abishek further made a note on this, “My parents maintained communication links with the teachers so they were in the same loop about my studies and performance. They had good partnership with my teachers. Through this, they were well informed and got to know about my possible weaknesses and thereby took necessary action for me to improve. They were always keen to ask me if I had any problems and then tried to solve them accordingly. More importantly, they were friendly when discussing any of my problems; that way I felt free to have an open discussion. Also my parents kept close watch on my daily activities to ensure that I did not utilise my time and energy on unnecessary activities. They advised me about how to develop good study habits. In all this they maintained a good balance between love and strictness.”

Upon learning more about school’s role in their students’ achievement, Shyama Santhosh, the principal of Academic International School told Success that he fully endorses what the two students have said on behalf of the school.

He said, “We are naturally very proud that two of our students have won very prestigious awards. Our warmest congratulations goes to them. We also congratulate teachers and parents whose support was instrumental in the students’ achievement. We also take this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Education for the support it has accorded the school since its establishment in 1994.”

The school does its best to provide an environment, which enhances student performance. The principal also said that the school provides adequate resources, which help students to learn; these include text books, visual aids, computers, and science equipment and supplies and sports facilities.

“We ensure that we recruit competent teachers who have mastered the Cambridge syllabus. All our classes are adequately staffed all the time; as you may know understaffing can undermine student learning. In addition to the Cambridge exams, the school has an effective internal assessment system for appraising students’ performance. Such assessment helps students make progress. We give adequate homework, which helps in extending learning beyond the classroom,” stated the principal.

He added that the school ensures that teachers do a good job in motivating students. Teachers showing enthusiasm for their work, by providing quick feedback through marking students’ work promptly and rewarding good performance and appropriate student behaviour, achieve the desired results.

“Needless to say, education is the foundation of the future of the nation. We therefore consider it to be our duty as a school to contribute towards the building of a well-educated nation,” the principal said.