WINNING LEADERSHIP : Know how to nurture your mindset

By Seraphine Ruligirwa-Kamara

Most of us want to be rewarded. It doesn’t matter whether the reward is in cash or kind. We simply want to be rewarded and abundantly so. Here’s the thing; if you expect it, it will come and if you don’t, it will not come. It is that simple.

For our expectations to become our realities, they must exist within every fibre of our being. Their coming to fruition begins with our decision. A decision is made in our conscious mind creating images of what we truly desire.

Our desires must be so strong that we can almost see ourselves in possession of the desired images or experiences. If our wants are strong enough, they create a burning anticipation in us. This is expectation. We may not know how or where to start but we want what we want because we posses a deep understanding that the universe works in perfect order. Things do not happen by accident. They are cased to happen. When we are in harmony with natural law, we know that we are a part of the grand universal plan and therefore justified in our expectation.

Potential means that there is no end to what we are capable of accomplishing. All that is required of us is the knowledge that we can tap into our unending storehouse and draw whatever we need or want at any given time.

We must then proceed to not only take the decision to tap into the universal unlimited supply of knowledge and resources around us but most importantly decide that that is going to become your standard operating procedure in all aspects of our lives. You see; everything in the universe is interconnected. This is how the law of attraction works.

If you decide that you want something and want it badly enough for it to consume your entire being at the cellular level, the universe organizes itself to have your want manifest. You then want to bear in mind that by the law of gestation, your want will come to fruition when it is time.

While no one knows for certain how long the gestation period of any desire is, with your will which is one of your intellectual faculties, you dedicate your efforts to shorten the gestation period and hasten the manifestation of your wants. While at this, bear in mind that the one human trait you want to look out for is your ego. Your ego separates you from your oneness with everything that by the natural law of attraction brings your wants to fruition

You want to enjoy the abundant world. Make a decision that you’re going to do that and then emotionalize it thereby turning it into an idea that having been planted in your fertile subconscious mind, is fed and nurtured until it grows and comes of age, it matures into the realities that you want to experience in every facet of your life.

Imagine planting a seed in the ground. The subconscious mind is certainly more fertile than the ground but imagine if you did plant a seed in the ground and only left it there for a day or two. It would be pretty easy to pull it out without much effort. Now imagine another seed that is allowed to stay in the ground for say two years and the roots have taken.

It is fed by the nutrients in the soil and the result can only be a flourishing plant with good nutritious fruit, leaves, seeds and/or stems to nourish your body. You will not be in a position to uproot it very easily. This is why you have to get the idea, the image of what you want very deeply sunk in your subconscious mind.

When it sinks in and takes root the same way the 2-year old plant in my analogy does, it turns into a desire. Desire is the effort of an idea inside your subconscious mind seeking expression outside through our action for it to yield fruit. When you then act on your desire, it comes to fruition in physical form. It manifests.

When you gain a deep understanding of this you can expect that the good that you desire is inevitable. Understand how your mind functions. Come to the realization that the conscious mind is the male factor and the subconscious, the female factor.

By the law of gender, the male factor which is your conscious mind impregnates the female factor which is your subconscious mind, the idea is fertilized, fed and nurtured and grows to life.