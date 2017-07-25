We may Sue to stop elections

By Mwalimu Andrew

If I had money, I would have joined many other Kenyans who are taking IEBC to court for one reason or another.

In fact, I now believe that the IEBC, in its current format, is not only ready, but also not qualified to run the General Election on August 8. When the judges recently questioned their procurement, I was among those who doubted the court and believed that IEBC could hold very free and fair elections.

Earlier, when judges had ruled that elections results at the polling station are final, I joined the IEBC in opposing this, for being experienced in matter elections, I was quite aware that even for parliamentary elections, rogue election official could tamper with the results at the polling station, and was is important to have a window for such error to be corrected.

Let me admit it, I made this position clear at Cosmas Bar in the presence of our returning officer, clearly believing that if he heard me articulate an official IEBC position, it would increase my chances of getting an IEBC job. He really supported me, saying that the court had erred in their ruling.

I, at the time, totally believed in IEBC and all its officials. I had no doubt they would handle the recruitment of officials in an open, credible, free and fair manner. I was wrong. Given the way it has handled the recruitment of electoral officials this side of the Sahara, it is clear there are people who do not mean well for this country.

It all started last month when they advertised for positions of polling clerks, deputy presiding officers and presiding officers among others.

Anyone who has even the most basic knowledge of happenings in Mwisho wa Lami and its environs will admit that if there is person who IEBC can rely on to ensure a peaceful, credible, free and fair elections in Mwisho wa Lami, it is yours truly.

No-one comes close to me when it comes to experience, expertise, charisma, technical know-how, demographic knowledge, among other qualities!

If IEBC were serious about credible elections in Mwisho wa Lami, they wouldn’t need even to advertise for such positions. They should just have appointed me and asked me to hire other people to work with me.

But to my shock, IEBC, in its wisdom that the court has on many occasions differed with, had advertised for positions, without even consulting me, something I believe was an oversight.

I thought about protesting on this. I was not going to apply and I saw no need to apply for a job that I was overqualified for. If anything, it was quite possible that I was more qualified than the people who would interview me. It has happened before – with disastrous consequences.

There was no doubt that on this matter, IEBC should have single sourced for me.

I initially did not want to apply, I wanted to go and demonstrate at IEBC offices until I am given the job but after talking to my brother Pius, he advised me to apply. I was not going to apply for poling clerk or deputy presiding officer. I wasn’t even going to go for presiding officer. I was above small jobs.

I decided to go for a new but lucrative position: Support elections trainer. This was like an assistant deputy returning officers. It was quite some good money.