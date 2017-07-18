WhatsApp group drama

By Mwalimu Andrew

Those of you with an ear on happenings in this school will remember a few weeks ago when I decided to go independent on matters lunch. This was after the lunch club, which I had invested a lot of my resources, turned out to be shambolic. As such, I decided to be taking my lunch at the market centre independently.

I also left the staffroom WhatsApp group — and with it went the fresh jokes that I used to share with my colleagues; jokes I received from my brother Pius who works in Nairobi. Two weeks later, my colleagues convinced me to return to the lunch club, although I suspect they wanted me back to the WhatsApp group to make it lively.

If you remember, I was the one who formed the group, last year, and then appointed Nzomo to be the senior deputy administrator. My leaving left Nzomo as the chief administration manager of the group; and two weeks later, she returned me to the group.

“Welcome back,” messages flowed in. Among those who welcomed me back was Bensouda. This was shocking, for she had not been a member when I left.

With Bensouda in the group, I was not going to say anything. Please don’t tell anyone, but although we are quite close with Bensouda, in public, she is always harsh with me. That was why I wasn’t going to share any joke.

But in this campaign period, there were some jokes that I could not just keep to myself. The other Friday, there was this one about a lady gyrating to the Nasa tune. I shared it. There were positive comments. Encouraged, I shared another video on Raila.

All was going well until Mrs Atika wrote: “Guys let’s be sensitive what we share here. The two are immoral videos and also don’t think that we are all in Nasa.”

There was an awkward silence in the group. It wasn’t until an hour later that Nzomo wrote: “I am not Nasa but I enjoyed the videos, Dre please share more.”

Kuya, Sella and Lena also supported Nzomo.

“I concur with Mrs Atika, can we be sensitive to what we share. I can’t believe mature people like you can laugh at such. Nkt!”

“What does Nkt mean?” asked Mrs Atika, genuinely.

“Lol,” wrote Nzomo, confusing Mrs Atika even more. There was silence in the group until evening. I was busy chatting with Catherina very late in the night when Bensouda wrote to the group: “Hi guys hope your day was well.” Then she started typing. I waited for her message but half an hour later, she was still typing.

I was able to read what Bensouda had written the next day at 6 am. She was saying that the school WhatsApp group was not a political party group nor was it a place for jokes. No one responded to her message.

Last weekend, Pius had travelled home and we bumped into Bensouda at Cosmos Bar. Pius and Bensouda were both in a philanthropic mood and my thirst was at its peak.

We talked a lot and the discussions moved from politics to management. After discussing several management types, Bensouda added one that I had never heard off. “MBWA.” I asked what that was.

“Management By Walking Around,” she said. “As soon as I arrive in school, I always walk around so that everyone notices am around. People work on seeing me!” Although I had never heard of the MBWA style before, I also admitted to being a user of the style.