Why teens will take fake parent to school

By Devotha John @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Parents have at times been the reason why their children turn out to be habitual liars after breaking school rules and regulations. Students at times indulde in bashes and binges, they later realise that they have been trapped in such mess that could even cost them their education.

Some parents being somewhat harsh to their children, the trepidations of having to tell their parents the truth and especially that they have been suspended with instructions to bring along their parents, result in students searching around for “parents for hire”.

Scola Mateshi, head teacher at Kivule Secondary School said the tendency of students to get ‘fake guardians’ stems from lack of connection between parents, teacher and children.

“Some parents fail to take care of their children starting from home to school. They neither make any follow-ups at school to assess their children’s progress nor do they give teachers a ring because they are ostensibly too busy to search for money. In this era of science and technology, calling the teacher once in a while does no harm,” she said.

Pamela Kaheza, a form four student at a boarding schoool in Mwanza was suspended for sneaking out of school attend recently ended Fiesta festivals. It was a day or two before closure for mid-term vacation when her friends enticed her to join them for the bash.

“I was worried because I knew that I was breaking school rules but the allure of it all, and the friends’ goading gave me the confidence to ignore the consequences. In the secretly put in jeans trousers, and sneaked through a hole along the school fence and hopped into a taxi”, said Pamela.

Peer pressure from other students create an arbitrary appeal in the minds of the young students such that they indulge in what the school authorities and parents frown at – discos, bashes and binges.

“It was happy day and I forget that I had left school without permission. Even if a thought of what awaited me in school did come, I had thrown all care to the wind. We had fun until mid-morning at 10.30 pm,” she said.

While the expectations of every parent is that they perform well and prepare for the future, it comes as a surprise that even those students who have had good upbringing find themselves suspended to bring along their parents to school or expelled altogether. Fun did not last long after going back to school for the matron had got the wind of it.

She was actually waiting for them at the school gate. The matron whisked them to the headmistress’s office and the gravity of it all came when it dawned on them from the look of face of the unsmiling headmistress and matron.

The shock was immense.

A teacher had spotted them at the Fiesta Festivals. They were called into the staffroom and in the presence of matron and the discipline mistress; they were caned and suspended with instructions to bring along their parents.

Pamela said all her way home she was crying with apprehension wondering how her parents, especially her father would react after being suspended from school.

It was not lost to her that her younger brother who had earlier on misbehaved was beaten so badly that the angry father broke his leg.

Pamela said her father was very strict on educational issues, and would always ensure all learning materials were provided.

“My parents are so busy that they opted to send us to boarding schools.”

Pamela recalls the punishment meted out to her brother who had once been in quarrel with fellow student. His brother burnt fellow student’s bag. He was suspended and told bring along his parents back.

Pamela says, parents were so angry that they punished his brother severely over his misconduct.

So head mistress took of them to the assembly ground and the bell rung for the entire student to parade. They were then canned to serve as examples for other girls not to repeat the mistake.

Pamela’s incident relates with last month incident at Viwege Secondary –Chanika where a student reportedly sent a fake parent to solve his indiscipline case. The incident was easily detected after teachers decided to ring a genuine parent.

The genuine parent was so saddened by his son’s behavior. She caned a fake parent in a full view the school management.

PARENTS

Grace Mwenda, a mother of three children at a secondary school says that parents should be much closer to their children. While occasionally children may err, it is always advisable not to go to the extremes when punishing them. This tends to push them deeper into naughtiness.

“Children become hardened. It is for that reason that students bring to school “hired” parents whenever they are called upon to do so. As a parent you need to be good friends for your child and encourage them to lead a good future”

Parents’ harshness and expectations from their children sometimes contribute to the children’s wayward behavior. Closeness with the children along with show of concern should be emphasized.

While parents think that their children are studying, it turns out that these students are actually not in the school. It is known that very few parents make follow-ups or are outright unconcerned and the students take advantage of their parents’ ignorance.

Other parents believe that there is no shortcut to obeying school rules and keeping off bad company.

Rose Mgasa, a mother of two children said children need to have good moral foundation.

“As parents we tend to be irresponsible by letting the fate take over.

Let your child be your friend, teach them everything gently and possibly give them a living proof. It is instructive to have basic divine knowledge and be God-fearing through religious books and instructions,” she said.

Materu says parents should stop being cruel to their children. There is no good reason why children should take to hiding whenever their parents are around due to fear.

“Parents should have time to sit with their children and educate them to differentiate the bad from good” said Materu.