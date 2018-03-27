Women are not weak vessels

Sustainable Development Goal 5 is about gender equality. This goal calls for gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls globally. According to the UN, “gender equality is not only a fundamental human right, but rather a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world”. Giving equal access to education, health care, decent work, and representation in political and economic decision-making processes to women and girls can usher in sustainable economies which in turn benefit humanity and societies. In Tanzania our focus on women emancipation and empowerment is more theoretically successful than it is practically. This is the reason why we still have gender-based violence against women, discrimination by sex and also gruesome murder of women and girls in addition to injustices that are endemic in society today.

Our communities strongly believe that women are “weak vessels”, a misnomer which renders them as primary targets in the minds of miscreants. The golden question, however, should be in what context are they are “weak vessels”?

I think that God created man and woman uniquely and differently, and placed them to occupy separate spaces. It must be unequivocally construed by all and sundry that the two don’t occupy the same space even when they live as husband and wife. Therefore, it is not proper to compare man and woman in terms of their physical strength and tag her as a “weak vessel”. The best comparison should be based on what each of them can do when availed equal opportunities.