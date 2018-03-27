Writers to be remembered

Fallen theatre heroes like Byron Kawadwa, Okot p’Bitek, Rose Mbowa and Wycliffe Kiyingi among others are to be profiled and remembered as Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate world theatre day.

The commemoration which will take place on March 27, 2018 worldwide will included a number of activities like street and theatre performances from Makerere University, Clerver’s Origin, Gayaza Junior, Peter Kagayi, Pride Performers and Katoki poets, among others.

“Many young artists do not know some of these fallen heroes yet they made a great stride towards rooting theatre in this country. It is therefore, important that they are remembered during these celebrations,” says Mr Francis Peter Ojede, the executive director of Uganda National Cultural Centre.

According to him, the main objective of the celebrations is to bring together theatre lovers and popularize theatre and theatrical activities to the public.

“We will also provide platform for cultural overs, artists, government and public to share the rich history and importance of theatre in socio-economic and political development,” he adds.

Mr Robert Musiitwa, the centre’s public relations manager says there will also be exhibitions of art work at National Theatre which is the main venue.

“We will also have workshops on directing, playwriting, acting skills and theatre marketing. Our facilitators will include among others; Mariam Ndagire, Kaaya Kagimu Mukasa, Deo Sebuffu and Richard Tiwangye. These workshops will run side by side on March 26, 2018 morning starting at 9:00am,” he says.

The day was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) and the International Theatre Community.

The theme for this year is ‘Strengthening Theatre Industry in Uganda for Wealth Creation and Sustainable Development.’