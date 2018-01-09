Writing about medicine is my passion

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Jeremia Pyuza is a laboratory scientist, management and professional development adviser with a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BML) and Masters of Business Administration in Management and professional development.

Jeremia is now in his third year pursuing a Doctor of medicine at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College. Jeremia is also a writer, today, Success talks to him about his writings.

How did you become involved with the subject or theme of your book?

My first book which is already published, is called Laboratory medicine: The cornerstone for evidence and data-driven medical practice. This book is both motivational and an essential guide for all people who go through medical training and encounter laboratory diagnosis. I selected the style of it being a motivational book because I had a lot of questions on what laboratory does and how much people know about it, of which I failed to get a person or book to tell me the whole story of when, how, why, who put in place laboratory medicine. That curiosity kept me searching online and asking people who were senior in the field and at the end, I came to discover that the information which I had was so intriguing and I wanted to share it.

Why did you choose to write in your particular field or genre?

Writing a book depends very much on how much you have compared to people around you and the urge to share your story with the world on what troubled you the most or made you enjoy the most. I, therefore, choose to write on my selected topics because I’ve had enough time to learn, ask people, interview people, send questionnaires which later on gave me enough information and confidence to write and publish.

Where did your love of books/storytelling/reading/writing come from?

I developed the love of writing when I was in my last years of primary school. I remember my first thought of writing came about when my grandmother was telling me a story about the origin of my tribe. First, she started narrations which were very nice but along the way she said I have forgotten some of the information. That statement clicked in my head and I said I will write a book about my tribe, some years later I found a notebook and wrote almost all stories about my tribe which I was told my grandmother and I said I will one day change it in to a book which will be read for years to come and serve as a source of information to my generation.

What cultural value do you derive from writing and reading motivational books?

The biggest value I see in writing is the ability to share my message all over the world especially with the use of network and internet. Sharing the message with ignition and aim to change the life of people is my greatest pleasure. I believe the message I have is unique and it can take someone from one level of life to another. I was once inspired and now I’m inspiring someone else.

Through reading my life has never been static, in all aspects be it economic, leadership, management, learning, psychology, health, spiritual, health, social. In short, reading has kept my life updated in all aspects. My everyday productivity has increased; I’m living a more meaningful life than ever before, able to share what I have with the community and just enjoying the product of having happy people with positive changes.

What were your goals and intentions in this book, and how well do you feel you achieved them?

My goal was to become first Tanzanian to write something on Medical laboratory and help people have true and valid ideas on this field and the dream has come true. I’m more eager to see new people writing on this field. Another dream was to motivate people to understand and love the field of laboratory medicine, something which is becoming even more obvious as the days go by. The book has made me known in other big countries like USA, Netherlands, Finland, and Germany where many people from these countries have purchased my book. Lastly, it has added wonderful friends who are my mentees and fellow authors.

Can you share some tidbits about people you met while researching this book?

There are many people I met when I was writing the book and I still meet many people who are interested in my work through the online and physical platform. The first person I met was Dr. Godwin Gunnewe who became my publisher, other people I met were Brian Tracy, an American author, mentor and speaker, Jesse Krieger, the founder of a publishing company in USA, Dr. Echilia Shao, my mentor whom I shared the first idea with, Dr. Johnsone Kayandabila who reviewed my first work and gave his opinions and comments and many other people who reviewed, edited and commented on my work. These people helped me a lot to share the message I had with people all around the globe. They were ready to put comments on my work and also share their personal experiences.

What are some of the references that you used while researching this book?