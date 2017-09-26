Writing for youth with goals in life

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Elihuruma Maruma is a husband, father, author, speaker and a young entrepreneur. He was raised in a single-parent family by his mother Janeth Kisanga. At the moment, he is the Founder and National Director of an NGO called Youth Shaping and Sharpening Movement (YSSM) headquartered in Arusha but operating nationwide.

Maruma has a Technician Certificate in Wildlife Management, Diploma in Office Administration and Human Resource Management. Apart from that he is pursuing a Bachelor in Christian Evangelism and Bachelor of Science in Bioethics in progress.

Success sat down with him for a one-on-one

Everyone has something unique to say which can be translated into a book, but not many people write or publish books. Why is that?

When you take into consideration how many people in our country read books you will never be motivated to write a book. It takes real encouragement and aggressiveness to write a book, something which many people lack. Also, many people are not ready to take risk and invest their time and money in book writing and publishing.

Who are you targeting with this book?

Most of my books are read by youth. I write my books for youth who have got dreams and vision and they really need direction to take a step towards accomplishing their dreams, these are the youth ranging from 14 – 35 yrs old. Most of them are those in Secondary school, ordinary colleges, universities and few at work.

Why should people read your book?

Most of my books are inspirational and motivational books; these are the kind of books that influence one’s thinking and shape the way we take action. So, people should read my books because they have got breakthrough steps, self-awareness, and encouragement towards accomplishment of vision and dreams. These are the books written in a very simple language with practical guidelines everyone can take.

Let’s talk about why you’re writing the book.

First of all, my parents taught me to read books at a very young age. They really motivated me and influenced my reading culture. Since then I realised the power of reading books, and I do know practically how one book can totally change somebody’s life. I do believe that when I put my practical ideas into writing, many people’s lives can be changed, that’s why I will never stop writing.

How are you going to help people?

As a speaker at different youth events, I do use my time while speaking to motivate youth on reading books. I am a real living testimony of who I am today as a result of reading books. I write my books with a very simple attractive language, mixing Swahili and English so that people can read and understand easily. With my YSSM team, we organize events and social network groups on books reading. Sometimes I distribute free books on both hard and soft copies so that youth can read access them.

What is it in your book that will enable people to be better off as a result? What advice do you bring; what guidance, what counsel?

Most of my books deal with a real and genuine life, what I always do is make sure people understand who they are, what amazing potential they have. Guide them to move from lower self-esteem and self-image to a higher one, raising their self-confidence, plan smartly and at the end taking a step to live their dreams while unleashing their potential in fullness.

Getting people’s attention, especially getting full attention to get them to read a book is very hard. What’s your plan?

I always start with a very attractive book title, front cover appearance, and the book contents and contexts. The way I mix up languages in most of my books whereby Kiswahili covers about 8 percent while the rest is English, helps a lot. Also, sometimes I write special books for a specific gender, for example, my book called “A noble girl of nowdays” and “Makosa makubwa 21 wanayofanya wasichana wengi” are special for girls, while “Before you touch her body” is special for boys. Therefore, these are the ways and techniques that I am using to capture or get their attention.

What is it that readers will learn?

The reader will learn the following

- Who they are and what they should do on earth. (Purpose)

- The abilities, capabilities, talents, gifts and creativeness they have (potential)

- How to think and talk properly (of Mind and Words) - How to live with right people and ignore toxic people.

- How to deal with their past and problems they are passing through.

- How youth can avoid pre-marital sex and peer pressure.

- How to achieve their dreams, vision, and attain their goals.

What are the specific things you will impart?

- A sense of purpose (a reason for existence)

- How to unleash potential in fullness.

- How important is passion on taking a step in dream achievement.

- Raising self-esteem, self-image, and self-confidence.

- Realizing the difference between male and female and how to deal with them in a relationship.

- Enhancing their intimate relationship with God.

- Self-preparation on motherhood and fatherhood (parenting).

Who are the audiences for your book?

- Primary school pupils who I have started working with on training and workshops.

- Secondary school students that I have been speaking and writing to for almost 10 years now.

- College and university students who are my major platform for the time being.

- Job places and church, youth who left their colleges and secondary few years ago.

How did you become involved with the subject or theme of your book?

The general end – product/result idea grasped from the book context should be what I am struggling with at that particular moment in my life. In short, the theme should be who I am practically.

Why did you choose to write in your particular field or genre? If you write more than one, how do you balance them?

It’s my passionate commitment and calling to see people live happy meaningful lives while impacting other people’s lives positively and having better relationship with their creator (God). I write both life coaching (motivational) and spiritual books and I do balance in as far as number of fields per year is concerned.

What projects are you working on at present?

I am now working on a boys’ book called “Before you touch her body” and a girl’s book called “O mileage” and also a success motivational small book called “Upenyo”

What do your plans for future projects include?

It’s all about writing books that will deal with filling a gap that hinders youth from accomplishing their dreams and unleashing their potential.